Ethereum Community Fund: Committed to pushing ETH to $10,000, details of follow-up work will be released soon
PANews reported on July 5 that the Ethereum Community Foundation (Ethereum Community Foundation) posted on the X platform that it has received positive feedback from the community since its launch,
PANews
2025/07/05 20:48
1confirmation founder: Fully support ETH, it may be a good thing for companies to establish ETH treasury
PANews reported on July 5 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that he will fully support ETH, because without Ethereum, the crypto industry cannot continue
PANews
2025/07/05 20:09
Analysis: Some fund companies are suspected of cautiously exiting the market when stablecoin concept stocks are booming
PANews reported on July 5 that according to BusinessTimes, the recent global stablecoin craze has caused a sharp rise in the stock prices of companies related to this still-developing technology,
PANews
2025/07/05 18:46
ZhongAn Online completed a placement of HK$3.9 billion, and its businesses may benefit from Hong Kong's new stablecoin policy
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Caixin.com, ZhongAn Online announced that it had completed the placement of 215 million new H shares, raising a total of HK$3.924 billion.
PANews
2025/07/05 17:51
Beijing Economic and Information Technology Bureau: Beijing has built the country's first blockchain software and hardware technology system
PANews reported on July 5 that according to Caixin.com, Tang Jianguo, member of the Party Leadership Group and deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology,
PANews
2025/07/05 17:25
Immutable: END token TGE has started, snapshot users can now claim tokens
PANews reported on July 5 that Immutable announced on the X platform that the END token TGE has been launched. Token claims are currently open and users who have taken
PANews
2025/07/05 17:12
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin reserve assets can only be placed in high-quality, highly liquid assets
PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region News Bulletin, Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau Director Paul Chan said in his
PANews
2025/07/05 17:07
Analyst: For new companies, the bonus period of Bitcoin treasury strategy may have ended
PANews reported on July 5 that Glassnode chief analyst James Check tweeted that the Bitcoin treasury strategy is much shorter than most people expected, and it may have ended for
PANews
2025/07/05 17:01
The silent revolution: Stablecoins are quietly rewriting the rules of traditional finance | Opinion
With the GENIUS Act and MiCA in full swing, the traditional fiat capital flow globally will be represented by stablecoins.
Crypto.news
2025/07/05 16:41
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Preparing to issue the third batch of token bonds
PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, Hong Kong Treasury Secretary Paul Chan said at the Hong Kong Digital Finance Awards 2025 ceremony
PANews
2025/07/05 16:29
