2025-07-14 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Ethereum Community Fund: Committed to pushing ETH to $10,000, details of follow-up work will be released soon

Ethereum Community Fund: Committed to pushing ETH to $10,000, details of follow-up work will be released soon

PANews reported on July 5 that the Ethereum Community Foundation (Ethereum Community Foundation) posted on the X platform that it has received positive feedback from the community since its launch,
FUND
FUND$0.0265-5.62%
Ethereum
ETH$3,073.46+3.92%
Work X
WORK$0.00201+7.48%
SOON
SOON$0.1483-1.59%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000065-41.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 20:48
1confirmation founder: Fully support ETH, it may be a good thing for companies to establish ETH treasury

1confirmation founder: Fully support ETH, it may be a good thing for companies to establish ETH treasury

PANews reported on July 5 that Nick Tomaino, founder of 1confirmation, posted on the X platform that he will fully support ETH, because without Ethereum, the crypto industry cannot continue
Ethereum
ETH$3,073.46+3.92%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 20:09
Analysis: Some fund companies are suspected of cautiously exiting the market when stablecoin concept stocks are booming

Analysis: Some fund companies are suspected of cautiously exiting the market when stablecoin concept stocks are booming

PANews reported on July 5 that according to BusinessTimes, the recent global stablecoin craze has caused a sharp rise in the stock prices of companies related to this still-developing technology,
FUND
FUND$0.0265-5.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 18:46
ZhongAn Online completed a placement of HK$3.9 billion, and its businesses may benefit from Hong Kong's new stablecoin policy

ZhongAn Online completed a placement of HK$3.9 billion, and its businesses may benefit from Hong Kong's new stablecoin policy

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Caixin.com, ZhongAn Online announced that it had completed the placement of 215 million new H shares, raising a total of HK$3.924 billion.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.038496+8.04%
Humanity
H$0.0518+5.24%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 17:51
Beijing Economic and Information Technology Bureau: Beijing has built the country's first blockchain software and hardware technology system

Beijing Economic and Information Technology Bureau: Beijing has built the country's first blockchain software and hardware technology system

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Caixin.com, Tang Jianguo, member of the Party Leadership Group and deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology,
BRC20.COM
COM$0.038496+8.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 17:25
Immutable: END token TGE has started, snapshot users can now claim tokens

Immutable: END token TGE has started, snapshot users can now claim tokens

PANews reported on July 5 that Immutable announced on the X platform that the END token TGE has been launched. Token claims are currently open and users who have taken
Nowchain
NOW$0.01579-6.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01663+5.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 17:12
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin reserve assets can only be placed in high-quality, highly liquid assets

Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin reserve assets can only be placed in high-quality, highly liquid assets

PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region News Bulletin, Hong Kong Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau Director Paul Chan said in his
Share
PANews2025/07/05 17:07
Analyst: For new companies, the bonus period of Bitcoin treasury strategy may have ended

Analyst: For new companies, the bonus period of Bitcoin treasury strategy may have ended

PANews reported on July 5 that Glassnode chief analyst James Check tweeted that the Bitcoin treasury strategy is much shorter than most people expected, and it may have ended for
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02166+4.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 17:01
The silent revolution: Stablecoins are quietly rewriting the rules of traditional finance | Opinion

The silent revolution: Stablecoins are quietly rewriting the rules of traditional finance | Opinion

With the GENIUS Act and MiCA in full swing, the traditional fiat capital flow globally will be represented by stablecoins.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04416+3.80%
FLOW
FLOW$0.397+3.19%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/05 16:41
Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Preparing to issue the third batch of token bonds

Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Preparing to issue the third batch of token bonds

PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, Hong Kong Treasury Secretary Paul Chan said at the Hong Kong Digital Finance Awards 2025 ceremony
Wen
WEN$0.00003622+8.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01663+5.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/05 16:29

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Ethereum community plans to launch an on-chain “time capsule” to mark the 10th anniversary of the network’s genesis block

Market: BNB breaks through $700

Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement