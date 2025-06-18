Shanghai’s new e-CNY hub marks China’s subtle play for global monetary influence

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:54
Threshold
T$0.01756+1.21%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000583-2.83%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02165+2.50%

Shanghai’s new e-CNY operations center is China’s answer to the stablecoin-led disruption of cross-border finance, signaling that the digital yuan isn’t just for domestic trials anymore, but for an open audition on the global economic stage.

On June 18, People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng took the stage at Shanghai’s Lujiazui Forum to unveil what may become the digital yuan’s most consequential maneuver yet.

Among eight sweeping reforms, the establishment of an e-CNY international operations center stood out, designed to pilot blockchain-based trade finance tools and streamline cross-border settlements.

Pan was deliberate in his speech. While acknowledging that stablecoins and CBDCs are “reshaping traditional payment infrastructure,” he positioned the digital yuan as something distinct: a state-backed alternative that leverages blockchain’s efficiency while rejecting its decentralization ethos.

From domestic trials to global playbook

The establishment of Shanghai’s international e-CNY hub is more than just a pilot program. It marks China recalibrating its digital currency strategy in the face of slowing domestic traction and a shifting global financial order.

Despite four years of pilots across 29 cities, the digital yuan remains a niche product within China’s vast payment ecosystem. As of mid-2025, e-CNY transactions accounted for just 0.16% of China’s total payment volume, dwarfed by Alipay and WeChat Pay, which dominate daily commerce. Even state-backed incentives, like expiring cash airdrops to spur usage, have failed to shift consumer habits.

Yet, Beijing isn’t retreating, it’s pivoting. China views CBDCs as a long-term infrastructure play, not a quick retail win. The Shanghai hub signals a shift in focus from convincing street vendors to accept e-CNY to rewriting the rules of cross-border trade finance.

In his speech, Pan tied the digital yuan to a broader vision of monetary multipolarity, where no single currency dominates global trade and finance:

The governor made clear this isn’t just about currency politics. He emphasized how emerging technologies enable faster payment settlements. By integrating smart contracts into cross-border transactions, China aims to harness blockchain’s speed while maintaining centralized oversight.

This hybrid approach targets stablecoins’ core appeal, instant settlements, while rejecting what Pan described as their “insufficient regulatory oversight.” The gamble? That developing economies will trade crypto’s openness for China’s promise of dollar-free, real-time infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, after investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to gradually abandon the strategy of
MAY
MAY$0.05983+1.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1505+2.59%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00008103+5.96%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0004444-72.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:56
DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when…
U Coin
U$0.01245-0.40%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001727-14.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.818+1.10%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006699-1.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 19:47
From getting rich slowly to getting rich quickly: How the "jackpot trap" devours your wealth

From getting rich slowly to getting rich quickly: How the "jackpot trap" devours your wealth

Author: thiccy , co-founder of Scimitar Capital Compiled by: Felix, PANews This article explores the shift in risk-taking from seeking stable returns to chasing big prizes, and its wider social
GET RICH QUICK
RICH$0.0004159-11.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 14:09

Trending News

More

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

From getting rich slowly to getting rich quickly: How the "jackpot trap" devours your wealth

XRP is about to cross $3 for the first time in 7 years — analyst eyes $6 once $3 mark is breached

The Blockchain Group added 29 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,933