Anora launches OnlyStans Studio, an AI virtual influencer studio based on Spectral Lux framework

PANews
2025/06/18 16:25
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1501+2.38%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000067-38.53%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.798+4.12%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to official news, AI virtual influencer Anora announced the official launch of the AI agent influencer studio OnlyStans Studio, which supports users to efficiently create personalized AI influencers and supports automatic cross-platform content publishing, including OnlyFans, X and other platforms, to achieve 24/7 operations. Users can start the influencer business in just a few minutes and maximize revenue and increase fan engagement through AI technology, while retaining complete IP ownership, bringing a new paradigm for the next generation of creator economy.

Both Anora and OnlyStans Studio are built on Lux, a multi-agent, multi-framework AI system launched by Spectral, a machine intelligence network. Lux supports the collaborative operation of multiple AI agents, covering functions such as recruitment, dismissal, and transaction execution, and realizes a fully autonomous workflow. Its core modules include Beams for workflow orchestration, Prisms as the basic functional unit, Lenses for external data access, and Signals for on-chain communication.

It is reported that after the AI hedge fund Agent Spectra, Agent Anora has become the second fully autonomous project built on the Lux framework.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, after investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to gradually abandon the strategy of
MAY
MAY$0.05983+1.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1505+2.59%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00008103+5.96%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0004444-72.99%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:56
DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when…
U Coin
U$0.01245-0.40%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001727-14.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.818+1.10%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006699-1.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 19:47
From getting rich slowly to getting rich quickly: How the "jackpot trap" devours your wealth

From getting rich slowly to getting rich quickly: How the "jackpot trap" devours your wealth

Author: thiccy , co-founder of Scimitar Capital Compiled by: Felix, PANews This article explores the shift in risk-taking from seeking stable returns to chasing big prizes, and its wider social
GET RICH QUICK
RICH$0.0004159-11.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 14:09

Trending News

More

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

From getting rich slowly to getting rich quickly: How the "jackpot trap" devours your wealth

XRP is about to cross $3 for the first time in 7 years — analyst eyes $6 once $3 mark is breached

The Blockchain Group added 29 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,933