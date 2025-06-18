Ark sold another $44.76 million of Circle shares, cashing out nearly $100 million for two consecutive days

PANews
2025/06/18 10:29
ARK
ARK$0.4486-2.49%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Ark Invest once again sold $44.76 million worth of Circle (CRCL) shares on June 17, having sold $51.7 million the day before. This round of selling was completed by three ETFs, ARKK, ARKW and ARKF, with a total of 300,000 shares sold. Although CRCL closed down 1.26% to $149.15, it was still far higher than the IPO issue price of $31.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?

Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?

Bitcoin set a fresh all-time high of $122,205 in early Asian trading hours on July 14 despite Donald Trump’s latest push for tariffs on EU and Mexico. The rally continues the asset’s historic year, with demand fueled by institutional flows…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.812+1.09%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04493+2.95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/14 14:11
Meta may end the era of free and open AI

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, after investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to gradually abandon the strategy of
MAY
MAY$0.05954+1.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1507+2.93%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00008371+9.75%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000456-73.63%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:56
DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when…
U Coin
U$0.01253+0.32%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001727-13.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.812+1.09%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006723-0.51%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 19:47

Trending News

More

Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

XRP is about to cross $3 for the first time in 7 years — analyst eyes $6 once $3 mark is breached

@qwatio's huge short position was liquidated within 3 hours, with a cumulative loss of more than 25.84 million US dollars