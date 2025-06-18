SEC opens Franklin Templeton XRP, SOL ETF proposals to comments PANews 2025/06/18 05:19

SOL $166.91 +2.72% XRP $2.952 +5.71% PUSH $0.04489 +2.98%

The Tuesday notices will push the SEC's deadline to approve or disapprove of the ETFs to late July, though it could be delayed further at that time.