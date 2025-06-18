GENIUS Act could strengthen dollar power, write ‘rulebook’ for global financial system PANews 2025/06/18 03:22

ACT $0.04424 +3.14% SENATE $0.01031 +44.39% POWER $0.01275 +5.11% HOUSE $0.012383 -13.44%

After clearing a key procedural vote, the GENIUS Act faces a final decision in the Senate before moving to the House of Representatives.