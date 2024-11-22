OSL Trading Hours: BTC breaks through $99,000, is Solana ETF likely to be approved?

PANews
2024/11/22 12:22
Bitcoin
BTC$121 927,33+3,52%

OSL Trading Hours: BTC breaks through $99,000, is Solana ETF likely to be approved?

1. Market observation

Keywords: SOL , BTC , XRP

The cryptocurrency market as a whole showed a strong upward trend. Bitcoin broke through the $ 99,000 mark, with a weekly increase of more than 10.10% , showing strong upward momentum. Ethereum also strengthened, with an increase of 8.10% , but its ETF fund flows showed a net outflow, which may put some pressure on short-term price trends.

The U.S. stock market performed steadily, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices both fluctuating at high levels. U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly, and the U.S. dollar index remained stable, indicating that the overall risk appetite of the market was relatively balanced.

2. Key data (as of November 22 )

• S&P 500 : 5,948.74 -0.01%

• Nasdaq: 18,972.42 +0.03%

• 10 -year Treasury yield: 4.38% +1.0bps

• US Dollar Index (DXY) : 106.702 +0.03%

• BTC : $98,165.70 +10.10%

• Daily spot trading volume: $ 105.84 billion

• ETH : $3,322.67 +8.10%

• Daily spot trading volume: $ 52.69 billion

3. ETF flows ( November 18-21 , Eastern Time)

• Bitcoin ETF : Net inflow + $2.2544 billion

• Ethereum ETF : Net outflow - $ 159.7 million

4. Hot News

• Trump Media may plan to launch crypto payment service “TruthFi”

• U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will officially step down on January 20 , 2025

• Source: Trump Crypto Advisory Board expected to set up pledged Bitcoin reserves

• FTX announces a distribution schedule for creditors and customers, expected to start in early 2025

• MicroStrategy completes $3 billion convertible bond issuance and plans to continue increasing its Bitcoin holdings

• Financial giant Charles Schwab: If regulations change, it will consider providing cryptocurrency trading services

• Coinbase International will launch CoW Protocol perpetual futures contracts

• Well-known short-selling institution Citron: has shorted MSTR for hedging and is still optimistic about Bitcoin

• People familiar with the matter: Negotiations between the US SEC and issuers who want to launch SOL spot ETFs are " making progress"

• Sui blockchain appears to be down, no blocks were produced for 1 hour

• Binance Futures launches SLERF and SCRT 1-75x USDT perpetual contracts

• Vitalik used 0.082 ETH to exchange for 30,303 ANON tokens

• Nvidia releases Q3 financial report: revenue reaches $35.1 billion, net profit is $19.31 billion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage

A whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage.
GRASS
GRASS$1,2237+11,10%
USDCoin
USDC$0,9998+0,01%
Share
PANews2025/07/01 18:59
Ethereum community plans to launch an on-chain “time capsule” to mark the 10th anniversary of the network’s genesis block

Ethereum community plans to launch an on-chain “time capsule” to mark the 10th anniversary of the network’s genesis block

PANews reported on June 30 that according to The Block, on Monday, a community-led Ethereum group launched an on-chain "time capsule", inviting users to seal artworks, memories, messages and predictions
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,0000000000000065-41,44%
Share
PANews2025/06/30 17:47
Market: BNB breaks through $700

Market: BNB breaks through $700

PANews reported on July 14 that the market showed that the price of BNB broke through US$700 and is now trading at US$701.87, up about 2% on the day.
Binance Coin
BNB$703,84+2,04%
Nowchain
NOW$0,01583-6,22%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:27

Trending News

More

A whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage

Ethereum community plans to launch an on-chain “time capsule” to mark the 10th anniversary of the network’s genesis block

Market: BNB breaks through $700

Australia’s central bank has announced industry participants that will participate in a research project on tokenized asset settlement

Stablecoins threaten financial stability, says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey