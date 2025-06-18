JD.com’s global stablecoin push aims to shave days off cross-border payments

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 00:30
BRC20.COM
COM$0,040154+%17,87
Threshold
T$0,01764+%1,03
VisionGame
VISION$0,0004055-%0,12
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000291+%6,20
EPNS
PUSH$0,04493+%3,09

With a push for stablecoin licenses worldwide, JD.com Chairman Liu Qiangdong wants fiat-pegged tokens to do what banks can’t: settle in seconds. His vision calls for 10-second settlements across continents, anchored in licensed stablecoins and JD’s own e-commerce empire.

Technology-driven eCommerce company JD.com is reportedly seeking stablecoin licenses across major economies, with Chairman Liu Qiangdong revealing plans to revolutionize cross-border payments during a June 17 corporate sharing session.

In a Monday briefing reported by Sina Technology, Qiangdong laid out an ambitious plan to leverage blockchain-based stablecoins to slash international transaction times from days to seconds, while reducing costs by 90%. If successful, the move would pose the first real challenge in decades to SWIFT’s stranglehold on global corporate transactions.

JD.com’s stablecoin ambitions didn’t emerge in a vacuum. Through its subsidiary Jingdong Technology, the company has quietly operated within Hong Kong’s fintech sandbox since Q1 2024, piloting stablecoin use cases for cross-border supplier payments.

At the core is Zhizhen Chain, JD’s proprietary blockchain platform, which already handles over $7 billion annually in supply chain finance transactions. Unlike speculative crypto projects, JD’s approach mirrors Ant Group’s methodical strategy: deploy blockchain internally first, then monetize the rails.

JD.com now joins a high-stakes race with Chinese rival Ant Group, which is pursuing its own Hong Kong stablecoin license, and Western giants testing the waters. Amazon has reportedly explored a stablecoin for marketplace settlements, while Walmart’s blockchain patents suggest similar plans.

But JD’s advantage lies in its captive ecosystem. With nearly 600 million active users and a logistics network spanning 20 countries, it could onboard merchants to its stablecoin by mandate, much like Alipay dominates Chinese payments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?

Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?

Bitcoin set a fresh all-time high of $122,205 in early Asian trading hours on July 14 despite Donald Trump’s latest push for tariffs on EU and Mexico. The rally continues the asset’s historic year, with demand fueled by institutional flows…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,812+%1,09
EPNS
PUSH$0,04493+%2,95
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/14 14:11
Meta may end the era of free and open AI

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, after investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to gradually abandon the strategy of
MAY
MAY$0,05954+%1,48
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1507+%2,93
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00008371+%9,75
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,000456-%73,63
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:56
DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when…
U Coin
U$0,01253+%0,32
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,0001727-%13,99
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,812+%1,09
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00006723-%0,51
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 19:47

Trending News

More

Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

XRP is about to cross $3 for the first time in 7 years — analyst eyes $6 once $3 mark is breached

@qwatio's huge short position was liquidated within 3 hours, with a cumulative loss of more than 25.84 million US dollars