Meet Promeet: The web3 platform that puts creators first

As mainstream platforms tighten control, Promeet gives creators a web3-powered escape, with instant payouts, real ownership, and no censorship.

It is no secret that a small handful of media moguls have disproportionate control over the internet. From social media to streaming platforms, tech elites seem to decide what we watch, what we consume online, who watches the content we upload, and how we get paid.

One noteworthy example of this control is how OnlyFans, the subscriber-based social media platform, banned explicit content in 2021, without any warning to its hundreds of thousands of creators. This is especially interesting since explicit content is what OnlyFans is known and used for. The platform backtracked on this decision within days; however, the dangers of this sort of centralized control persist even today.

Another interesting example is how the popular streamer Kai Cenat was suspended during a live campaign on the streaming platform Twitch, reportedly costing him $100k+ in sponsorships.

These are not isolated incidents. Most of the leading platforms today are notorious for shadowbanning artists, activists and accounts with controversial content. These platforms often demonetize or suspend accounts and channels for content they deem to violate community guidelines. This has led to significant income loss and raised questions about the’ transparency and fairness of several leading platforms today.

As alarmist it may sound, the truth remains that these platforms can make or break a creator overnight. Amid these dire conditions, what we need are platforms that are creator-first, censorship-resistant, and free from centralized control. One such platform is Promeet. Let’s take a closer look at this new content monetization platform and find out how it stands out in this era of content control.

Website: go.promeet.live

Sector: Web3 content monetization, livestreaming

Services: Video streaming, live meetings, monetization tools

Fees: 10% platform fee, creators retain 90%

KYC-verification: Not required

User support: Community and direct support via website

Language support: English

Promeet is a platform that helps creators monetize their videos, images, live streams, and meetings. It combines the capabilities of YouTube, Zoom, and Twitch into a single platform. However, Promeet is different from the numerous other streaming platforms in the market today. Promeet uses web3 so that creators on the platform can get paid immediately for their work via USDC.

Promeet aims to reshape live video communication and transform how people monetize and function in the virtual realm. Promeet’s founders have deep roots in blockchain and finance, and this has helped the team build an inventive tool in the live streaming monetization space.

Fundamentally, Promeet is a dynamic program that provides a reliable space where content creators can share their content with their audience and receive instant, direct, and cross-border payments.

One of Promeet’s goals is to unshackle creators from the limitations of traditional payment gateways. This means that Promeet uses open, decentralized payment rails to remove the red tape of approvals and high transaction fees. What this means for creators is that they get to monetize content instantly and globally.

The platform’s commitment to self-custodial wallets means users retain true ownership of their earnings. Promeet’s real-time, peer-to-peer model ensures that payments flow directly to creators without involving middlemen.

Instant USDC payments: What sets Promeet apart from similar platforms in the market today is that creators get paid immediately. There are no delays and no middlemen in the payment process. When a viewer supports the creator, the funds go straight to the creator’s wallet.

Using USDC on Promeet provides several advantages, such as stability, quick payments, and a straightforward way for creators to receive payments without being affected by cryptocurrency price fluctuations or minimums.

In addition, creators will never have accounts receivable. Promeet ensures all viewers have enough USDC to cover the cost of the event and deducts money from the viewers on all the content they consume.

Private content distribution: Another key aspect worth mentioning is that Promeet allows creator content to stay private. It is never shown in public feeds or search results.

Anonymity and independence: Promeet eliminates the need for KYC checks, bank links, and withdrawal limits. Creators can skip the paperwork and get rolling as soon as possible. Promeet lets its users stay anonymous, independent, and in full control. There are no minimum withdrawals, and no platform approval is needed.

Earning retention: A standout feature of Promeet is how it lets its creators keep 90% of their earnings. The platform fee is only 10%. Compared with the 30% and 50% fees on other major platforms, this is a solid deal.

Pay-as-you-go model: On Promeet, viewers are charged per second of watch time, ensuring a fair and transparent pricing model.

User-friendly interface: On top of all of the other features mentioned, Promeet simplifies the process of going live and managing payments. This accessibility makes the platform easy to use even for those new to live streaming or digital content.

Blockchain-powered transparency: A defining characteristic of Promeet is its use of blockchain technology. This technological innovation makes the platform more secure. Plus, the transparent transactions create a trustless and reliable experience.

Self-custodial wallets: Another aspect users appreciate about Promeet is the self-custodial wallets. Creators’ earnings are stored in self-custodial wallets. This avoids third-party access and ensures true ownership of earnings.

No taxes or extra fees: Unlike other major platforms, all the payments on Promeet are private and secure, without hidden deductions.

Promeet has a range of benefits for its users. The first and most important of its pros is the immediate revenue generation. Creators can earn from their content instantly, without relying on ad revenue or subscriptions. Another reason creators are opting for Promeet is its global reach and payment accessibility. The platform supports cross-border transactions and helps creators access a worldwide audience.

The control and independence Promeet offers are other points in its favor. Creators can retain full control over their earnings and content without platform-imposed restrictions. Additionally, the platform provides stability via USDC payments. Moreover, creators using the platform can enjoy transparent transaction dealings. Lastly, Promeet ensures all viewers prepay for content, eliminating the risk of unpaid views.

However, adoption might be a challenge for Promeet since it uses crypto for payments, something that the general public hasn’t fully accepted just yet. Also, since the channels are private and the content is not easily searchable, discoverability can become a problem.

Another limitation is that creators need to already have an existing audience elsewhere, since all content on the platform is private, it’s not designed for organic growth or discovery.

The social media and content creation space is currently monopolized by a few platforms that often treat their content creators unfairly. Creators who have large followings and enjoy massive profits may one day wake up and find their accounts suspended or even deleted if the platforms choose to do so. This puts the creators in a vulnerable position.

However, newer platforms are rewriting the rules of the game. Promeet stands out in this space in being a unique platform that boldly rethinks how creators earn, connect, and thrive in a digital world.

With no middlemen, no KYC, instant USDC payments, and full ownership of earnings, Promeet empowers content creators to build sustainable, censorship-resistant businesses. By merging the best aspects of YouTube, Zoom, and Twitch into one platform and backing it with the power of web3, Promeet is leading the way in democratizing content monetization.

To learn more about Promeet, visit its official website and socials.