Coinbase insider sold more than $5m in shares over the last three months

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:59
Moonveil
MORE$0,03027-2,48%
Three Protocol
THREE$0,0041--%

Coinbase reported insider sales of more than $5 million worth of stock, with CFO Alesia Haas as the biggest seller.

Coinbase insiders continue to offload stock on the market. On Tuesday, June 16, Coinbase filed a Form 144 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting all insider sales. The company disclosed that insiders sold 26,243 shares of Coinbase stock since March 2025. The net proceeds from these sales totaled $5,673,636.

The largest, and possibly only, seller was CFO Alesia Haas. Haas personally sold 21,020 shares in three transactions, one each month since March, netting $4.53 million. On the same dates, ABC 2021 LLC also sold a total of 5,223 shares for $1.14 million.

Coinbase securities sold by insiders since March 2025

These sales appear to be a part of routine financial management by the executive. According to Investing.com, Alesia Haas owned 114,866 shares of Coinbase stock in March of 2025 directly. She also owned 15,673 shares through ABC 2021 LLC, of which she is a sole member.

Coinbase executives continue to offload shares

Management of publicly traded companies can freely sell their shares on the market. However, such sales are closely watched by other investors. Large sales, in particular, can sometimes signal that executives are losing confidence in the company or believe the stock is overvalued.

For this reason, the SEC requires that public companies disclose these sales. However, in a fourth quarter of 2024 investor call, Haas denied that these sales reflect a lack of confidence in the company.

CEO Brian Armstrong has been one of the biggest sellers of Coinbase stock. Armstrong sold nearly $290 million worth of Coinbase shares in 2021, soon after the company went public.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?

Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?

Bitcoin set a fresh all-time high of $122,205 in early Asian trading hours on July 14 despite Donald Trump’s latest push for tariffs on EU and Mexico. The rally continues the asset’s historic year, with demand fueled by institutional flows…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,812+1,09%
EPNS
PUSH$0,04493+2,95%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/14 14:11
Meta may end the era of free and open AI

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Bloomberg, after investing heavily in the development of artificial intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to gradually abandon the strategy of
MAY
MAY$0,05954+1,48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1507+2,93%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,00008371+9,75%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0,000456-73,63%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:56
DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

The U.S. Department of Justice has credited stablecoin issuer Tether for helping recover $40,300 in stolen crypto tied to a scam that impersonated the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee. According to the July 2 release, the scam occurred in December 2024, when…
U Coin
U$0,01253+0,32%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,0001727-13,99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,812+1,09%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00006723-0,51%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 19:47

Trending News

More

Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?

Meta may end the era of free and open AI

DOJ credits Tether for aiding funds recovery from Trump-linked crypto scam

XRP is about to cross $3 for the first time in 7 years — analyst eyes $6 once $3 mark is breached

@qwatio's huge short position was liquidated within 3 hours, with a cumulative loss of more than 25.84 million US dollars