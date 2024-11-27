Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.27)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓11/27 Update:
$BUG Clanker has a bug in issuing coins, and will issue $BUG coins
The first coin on $HARDER Base version of "pump. fun"
$Capo Post a meme on X by using Capo @launchtokenbot

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

A whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 1.01 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a GRASS long position with 5x leverage.
GRASS
GRASS$1.2237+11.10%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998+0.01%
PANews2025/07/01 18:59
Ethereum community plans to launch an on-chain “time capsule” to mark the 10th anniversary of the network’s genesis block

PANews reported on June 30 that according to The Block, on Monday, a community-led Ethereum group launched an on-chain "time capsule", inviting users to seal artworks, memories, messages and predictions
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.0000000000000065-41.44%
PANews2025/06/30 17:47
Market: BNB breaks through $700

PANews reported on July 14 that the market showed that the price of BNB broke through US$700 and is now trading at US$701.87, up about 2% on the day.
Binance Coin
BNB$703.84+2.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.01583-6.22%
PANews2025/07/14 13:27

