Bitcoin ignited, Ethereum exploded: Will this altcoin ignite crypto’s next craze?

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 17:02
Wink
LIKE$0.011332-0.85%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000583-2.83%
NEO
NEO$6.586+4.53%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001289+4.79%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Bitcoin stabilizes and Ethereum matures, early-stage protocols like Neo Pepe are emerging as crypto’s next breakout bets.

Table of Contents

  • Bitcoin proved crypto could be real
  • Ethereum expanded crypto’s capabilities
  • Neo Pepe Coin: Structured for crypto’s next cycle
  • 5 reasons why early access to Neo Pepe matters
  • Take action now

Bitcoin set the stage. Ethereum expanded the horizons. Now, the market eagerly anticipates what’s next.

While established tokens continue dominating headlines, real opportunities for new investors often lie in emerging, early-stage, and well-structured alternatives. One standout gaining attention is the Neo Pepe Protocol, currently priced at $0.05423 in Stage 0 of its presale. Already, over $103,000 has been raised toward its initial cap of $121,415.98. When this stage concludes, the price jumps to $0.061461.

Neo Pepe’s presale consists of 16 stages, with each phase incrementally increasing the entry price, presenting an optimal scenario for early adopters. But investors must act swiftly, this window won’t stay open indefinitely.

Bitcoin proved crypto could be real

Before Bitcoin, the concept of digital money was widely dismissed. BTC legitimized cryptocurrency, demonstrating it could function independently from central systems and delivering one of history’s most remarkable ROI curves. However, Bitcoin’s revolutionary status is now well-established.

Major funds, banks, and institutions now treat Bitcoin as a stable commodity. Its volatility has reduced significantly, and growth, though steady, lacks the explosiveness early investors enjoyed. For those aiming at rapid 10x returns, Bitcoin’s golden era is mostly past, stable, yes; transformative, no longer.

Ethereum expanded crypto’s capabilities

Ethereum (ETH) radically shifted crypto’s trajectory, moving beyond a mere store of value by introducing smart contracts, decentralized apps, and diverse digital ecosystems. Its innovations paved the way for DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and virtually every significant crypto advancement post-2017.

Yet, innovation comes at a cost. Ethereum newcomers often grapple with high transaction fees, scaling bottlenecks, and technical complexities. Though ETH remains foundational, it now faces robust competition from faster, cheaper blockchain alternatives. Ethereum laid a foundation, but the future belongs to those who can effectively build upon it or entirely reimagine it.

Neo Pepe Coin: Structured for crypto’s next cycle

The rise of DeFi and NFTs has amplified Ethereum’s limitations, fueling increased interest in alternative blockchain platforms such as the Neo Pepe Protocol.

Neo Pepe introduces a sophisticated on-chain governance system prioritizing transparency and security. To submit proposals, participants must stake at least 1 million NEOP. Each proposal undergoes a meticulously structured process involving a voting delay, a one-week voting period, and a timelock before execution, ensuring every decision is deliberate, transparent, and permanently recorded.

Additionally, Neo Pepe Coin offers a fixed token supply of exactly 1 billion NEOP. With no minting capabilities within the token contract, the supply cap is unchangeable, thus eliminating inflation concerns or unauthorized token creation.

5 reasons why early access to Neo Pepe matters

  1. Increasing token price: With 16 presale stages, each round progressively increases token costs, rewarding the earliest investors.
  2. Structured governance: Transparent and secure voting ensures community-led project evolution.
  3. Fixed supply: A permanent 1 billion token cap guarantees scarcity and long-term value.
  4. No insider surprises: Neo Pepe Protocol commits to transparency, avoiding hidden unlocks or insider privileges.
  5. Classic crypto appeal: Echoes early Bitcoin and Ethereum vibes, providing open access and equal opportunity.

Ethereum and Bitcoin began similarly, anyone with determination and basic tools could participate. Today’s landscape, dominated by institutions, has fewer open opportunities.

Neo Pepe Protocol brings back that original crypto spirit: transparent governance, clear rules, and an equal-access presale structure. Whether NEOP will ignite crypto’s next craze depends on execution, but for observant investors, the groundwork is impressively solid.

Take action now

To learn more about Neo Pepe, visit the official website and connect with the community on Telegram.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Japanese Metaplanet, which ranks 5 among the top corporate Bitcoin holders, has purchased a fresh round of BTC on Monday. CEO Simon Gerovich said that the company has purchased an additional 797 Bitcoin for approximately $93.6 million for an average price of around $117,451. “As of 14 July, we hold 16,352 BTC acquired for $1.64 billion at $100,191 per Bitcoin,” he wrote on X. Metaplanet has acquired 797 BTC for ~$93.6 million at ~$117,451 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% YTD 2025. As of 7/14/2025, we hold 16,352 $BTC acquired for ~$1.64 billion at ~$100,191 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/zFSH0WIima — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 14, 2025 The Japanese listed investment firm has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% from the start of the year to now, he added. Metaplanet uses BTC Yield to assess the performance of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which is intended to be accretive to shareholders, the Monday announcement read. Starting December 2024, Bitcoin treasury operations has become Metaplanet’s official business line. The company has strategically increased its total Bitcoin holdings through acquisitions funded by capital market activities and operating income. Metaplanet’s Sole Focus on BTC Accumulation – Is 210,000 BTC by 2027 Possible? As the Bitcoin treasury space grows and matures, it’s worth paying attention to possible divergences between Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and its imitators. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings do not produce cash flow, and as a result, it needs to take loans out on it. The more interest rates on BTC-backed loans drop over time, the better it is for Metaplanet. Further, the firm is aiming for a stash of 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027: in other words, Metaplanet wants to multiply its current holdings by more than 13. Though this might seem like a tall order, it is less than half of Strategy’s current 597,325 BTC stash . Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews that corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin “shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions.” “It is vital to remember that firms like Strategy and Metaplanet represent high-conviction outliers, headline grabbers with bold strategies that align with their unique business aims,” he said over email. “For most, a more measured approach will be better suited. One grounded in long-term belief, not short-term reliance on volatility.” Last week, Metaplanet purchased 2,205 more Bitcoins , adding to its aggressive Bitcoin buying spree. It has expanded its holdings from under 4,000 Bitcoin in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, quadrupling its position in just four months.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.036856+8.40%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07471+8.08%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.09266+3.07%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3993+3.39%
DROP
DROP$0.00001026-21.19%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/14 13:00
Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Lucas Moskowitz, Robinhood’s general counsel, told Cointelegraph that the platform’s “disclosures are best-in-class,” and “customers can trade crypto at the lowest cost on average”.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13706+7.32%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:42
Mysterious whale AguilaTrades closes long position and increases Bitcoin long position again after making profit

Mysterious whale AguilaTrades closes long position and increases Bitcoin long position again after making profit

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring , the mysterious whale @AguilaTrades has closed its $BTC ( 20x leverage) long position, making a profit of $1.348
Bitcoin
BTC$123,019.12+4.25%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 17:30

Trending News

More

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Mysterious whale AguilaTrades closes long position and increases Bitcoin long position again after making profit

Market: BNB breaks through $700

[LIVE] SEC Approves Conversion of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into ETF (BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL & ADA)