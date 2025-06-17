Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

PANews
2025/06/17 09:00
SphereX
HERE$0.000669--%
Major
MAJOR$0.17486+3.89%
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.170724-1.30%

Since May, $Launchcoin has achieved an almost explosive 300-fold increase, and the ICM (Internet Capital Market) concept it represents has swept major communities on the chain and become a new direction for market funds to pursue. However, traders soon realized that the leading tokens with high market value ($goonc, $startup) are mostly narrative-driven projects and lack real product support, which runs counter to the original intention of the Believe platform.

And with the frequent occurrence of some projects being deleted and founders losing contact, the market has questioned the sustainability of the platform ecosystem represented by $Launchcoin. Subsequently, some high-quality projects have gradually stood out with clear product logic and stable operation rhythm as the price of the currency rebounded, not only regaining the trust of the community, but also driving the sentiment of the platform currency $Launchcoin to rebound, making its market value exceed 200 million US dollars again.

Therefore, digging deep into the projects with real growth potential in the Believe ecosystem has become a key path to finding Alpha. This article will focus on five potential projects and analyze and summarize them.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Kled: On-chain intermediary for AI data

Kled is an AI data trading platform that becomes an intermediary between AI developers and data copyright holders by providing video, audio, text and other data. The project was financed with $2 million by K5 Capital, which has invested in Uber and Xai. The founder Avi Patel participated in several startups after dropping out of the University of Illinois in the United States. In 2023, he founded Nitrility (a music copyright platform) and in 2024, he founded Kled.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

In the early days, the price of $Kled once dropped to zero due to problems with contract deployment, causing panic in the market. Later, the clarification from the platform founder Ben and Dev's continued promotion of product updates rekindled the community's hope, and the market value rose to 10m and landed on moonshot.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

On June 9, Kled V2 announced the next large-scale enterprise contract of Kled Pages, reached cooperation with platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and Google Classroom, and jointly held a hackathon with Stanford x UC Berkeley, which is expected to bring more To B revenue to the platform and achieve scale effect. This news ignited the community's fomo sentiment, and $Kled hit a record high, becoming the top project on the current Believe platform, with a market value approaching 40 million US dollars.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

$Kled's token mechanism design also has the potential to become an ecological flywheel: through regular repurchase and destruction of transaction taxes, more than 8% of the circulating tokens have been destroyed, achieving deflationary expectations and price support.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Polycule: tg trading bot for Polymarket

Polymarket became popular for successfully predicting the results of the 2024 US presidential election by subverting traditional polls. The popularity and trading volume of the platform also ushered in an explosive growth after the election. However, Polymarket still faces regulatory questions and investigations in the United States, and US users are prohibited from accessing the platform.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

 Polymarket monthly trading volume, data source: Dune Analytics

Polycule is a Telegram trading robot that can be connected to Polymarket with one click. It can bypass domain name restrictions and implement one-click transactions through chat instructions, solving a key usage pain point faced by Polymarket in the United States, and has obtained an investment of US$560,000 from alliancedao.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

The Polycule platform was officially endorsed by Polymarket, which led to the first round of price increases. Polymarket CEO Shayne followed the project's official Twitter account. When a user asked if he could place a bet on Polymarket through tg, Polymarket officially recognized the Polycule platform.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

On June 6, X officially announced a partnership with Polymarket and became the official prediction market partner of X. X will provide data-driven insights to Polymarket, and Polymarket's prediction results will be fed back to the X platform, combined with real-time interpretation from Grok and related X posts, to achieve an explainable prediction data flow. This cooperation pushed the price of $Pcule to a record high.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

The Polycule platform charges a handling fee of 0.01%-0.05% for each transaction, 30% of which is used to repurchase and destroy tokens. The platform is expected to take advantage of this wave of enthusiasm to continue to expand its user base and drive up the price of the currency.

Knet: An AI game development platform backed by a listed company

Knet is an AI-based natural language development platform for game developers. It is a representative project in the AI+Gaming narrative in Web3. Unlike most on-chain AI projects, Knet is backed by A-share listed company Kaiying Network (SZ.002517). The company achieved revenue of more than 5.1 billion yuan in 2024, has a stable cash flow, and rich resources in the industry.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Knet has currently reached a cooperation with Alibaba Cloud, which provides GPU computing resources and cloud servers, and has reached AI model cooperation with ARAI and Swarms invested by Sequoia Capital, which has a natural advantage in technical resources and industry relations. On June 13, Alibaba Cloud's official public interaction with Knet on X further triggered market FOMO, and the coin price hit a staged high. As a project with a complete business chain and strong resource endorsement, Knet is becoming a typical paradigm of "traditional enterprise + AI + chain mechanism".

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Jatevo: A decentralized inference platform for open source LLM models

JATEVO is an AI platform focusing on high-performance large language model (LLM) reasoning. It provides multi-model AI reasoning services such as DeepSeek R1/V3, Llama 4 series, GPU computing resource access and rental services, and aims to build a global AI infrastructure. Currently, the platform has cooperated with LandingCraft.id to provide digital solutions for SMEs and established strategic cooperation with hardware providers. The market value of its token $JVTO soared from 100k to 7m in one week, an increase of 70 times.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Users can use $JVTO to pay for services such as AI model calls and GPU leasing. In addition, the project plans to introduce a mortgage mechanism in the future, where users can obtain fee reductions and governance voting rights by staking tokens, further binding long-term users with token value.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Fitted: Exploring the integration of AI fashion and on-chain transactions

Fitted is an AI smart dressing and trading platform where users can upload pictures of their own clothes, use AI to match their dressing styles, sell second-hand clothes and share their looks with friends, aiming to create an AI wardrobe assistant.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

According to the project owner, Fitted App has been downloaded more than 300,000 times, with more than 1.2 million pieces of clothing uploaded, and the total number of views on social media platforms has exceeded 300 million. The user profile has gradually expanded from female users in the early stage to fashion lovers, especially after the rise of AI tool products, the number of male users has increased significantly.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Fitted has reached cooperation with many companies in the industry. On June 4, it officially announced a cooperation with the old film company Paramount, and will launch a series of joint activities around the 30th anniversary of the release of "Clueless", which is the first time to put forward the concept of "virtual wardrobe" in popular culture. In addition, the platform has reached cooperation with brands such as Nike and The North Face.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Currently, Fitted's platform token $Fitcoin can be used for payment of AI outfit recommendation services and second-hand transaction settlement within the platform. In the future, it will also assume the platform governance function, including theme voting for outfit activities, IP joint direction decision-making, etc. At the same time, the platform has a repurchase deflation mechanism, which uses part of the platform revenue to regularly repurchase and destroy tokens. In addition, Fitted is building an on-chain points system and user level system. Users can accumulate points by uploading clothes, participating in interactions, voting, etc., and exchange them for $FITCOIN or exclusive props within the platform, gradually forming a complete closed loop from "use-incentive-consumption" to achieve the flywheel effect of currency prices.

ICM is ready to go

On June 13, Ben, the founder of the Believe platform, launched a new anti-sniping mechanism, which aims to solve the community's long-standing criticism that projects are sniped as soon as they are launched. This mechanism sets a higher transaction tax in the early stage of launch, hoping to effectively curb the situation where a large number of chips are quickly seized by short-term funds, and encourage participants who are truly willing to hold and support project construction for a long time. Ben said that any project needs continuous polishing and construction, and more updates will be launched in the next few weeks.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

The ICM (Internet Capital Market) narrative has always been the core narrative promoted by Solona officials. Since its establishment, the Believe platform has established contact with thousands of entrepreneurs and proved its effectiveness through practice, that is, developers obtain project operating funds by issuing coins, and on-chain users are able to jump out of the PVP model and invest in projects that they are truly willing to build for the long term. This positive cycle is attracting more and more outstanding Web2 entrepreneurs to join the ecosystem, and the Believe platform also contains more alpha opportunities.

Launchcoin ecosystem is recovering, here are five potential projects

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Reuters, the Central Bank of Pakistan is preparing for a digital currency pilot and finalizing virtual asset regulations. On July 9, Central
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07453+7.84%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.7914+4.35%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:19
SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher SharpLink Gaming, a star small-cap stock hailed by the market as the "Ethereum version of MicroStrategy", was originally riding on the cusp of the
Capverse
CAP$0.09548-4.99%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.005005-5.06%
Ethereum
ETH$3,030.88+2.42%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11754+9.65%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 13:00
Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Japanese Metaplanet, which ranks 5 among the top corporate Bitcoin holders, has purchased a fresh round of BTC on Monday. CEO Simon Gerovich said that the company has purchased an additional 797 Bitcoin for approximately $93.6 million for an average price of around $117,451. “As of 14 July, we hold 16,352 BTC acquired for $1.64 billion at $100,191 per Bitcoin,” he wrote on X. Metaplanet has acquired 797 BTC for ~$93.6 million at ~$117,451 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% YTD 2025. As of 7/14/2025, we hold 16,352 $BTC acquired for ~$1.64 billion at ~$100,191 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/zFSH0WIima — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) July 14, 2025 The Japanese listed investment firm has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% from the start of the year to now, he added. Metaplanet uses BTC Yield to assess the performance of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which is intended to be accretive to shareholders, the Monday announcement read. Starting December 2024, Bitcoin treasury operations has become Metaplanet’s official business line. The company has strategically increased its total Bitcoin holdings through acquisitions funded by capital market activities and operating income. Metaplanet’s Sole Focus on BTC Accumulation – Is 210,000 BTC by 2027 Possible? As the Bitcoin treasury space grows and matures, it’s worth paying attention to possible divergences between Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and its imitators. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings do not produce cash flow, and as a result, it needs to take loans out on it. The more interest rates on BTC-backed loans drop over time, the better it is for Metaplanet. Further, the firm is aiming for a stash of 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027: in other words, Metaplanet wants to multiply its current holdings by more than 13. Though this might seem like a tall order, it is less than half of Strategy’s current 597,325 BTC stash . Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews that corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin “shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions.” “It is vital to remember that firms like Strategy and Metaplanet represent high-conviction outliers, headline grabbers with bold strategies that align with their unique business aims,” he said over email. “For most, a more measured approach will be better suited. One grounded in long-term belief, not short-term reliance on volatility.” Last week, Metaplanet purchased 2,205 more Bitcoins , adding to its aggressive Bitcoin buying spree. It has expanded its holdings from under 4,000 Bitcoin in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, quadrupling its position in just four months.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.03523+3.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07453+7.84%
Yieldstone
YIELD$0.09266+3.07%
FLOW
FLOW$0.3977+2.97%
DROP
DROP$0.00001026-21.19%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/14 13:00

Trending News

More

Pakistan central bank governor says digital currency pilot will be launched

SEC filings trigger a 70% plunge, what is the future of SharpLink, the “ETH Treasury stock”?

Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

Market: BNB breaks through $700

[LIVE] SEC Approves Conversion of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into ETF (BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL & ADA)