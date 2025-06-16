Trump's military exercise celebration was sponsored by Coinbase and other technology giants, causing controversy

PANews
2025/06/16 09:47
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.779+0.65%

PANews reported on June 16 that according to The Verge, US President Trump will lead a military parade on June 14 (his 79th birthday) to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US military. The event will be funded in part by major technology companies such as Coinbase, Amazon, Oracle, and Palantir. The parade is hosted by the non-profit organization America250 designated by Congress, with a budget of up to $45 million. Although it is called a celebration of military history, it is actually accused of being tied to Trump's personal political image. The funding from the technology industry has caused public relations risks and public opinion controversy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Neo Pepe tops 2025 memecoins, raising $2m by Stage 4 as presale momentum and investor buzz hit new highs. #partnercontent
Stage
STAGE$0.0000583-2.01%
NEO
NEO$6.553+5.23%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.008512+6.77%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001262+3.78%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 22:29
Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Lucas Moskowitz, Robinhood’s general counsel, told Cointelegraph that the platform’s “disclosures are best-in-class,” and “customers can trade crypto at the lowest cost on average”.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13853+8.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:42
UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison

UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison

PANews reported on July 7 that according to FinanceFeeds , the UK Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ) successfully obtained a total of more than 12 years of imprisonment for
Moonveil
MORE$0.03052-1.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 17:43

Trending News

More

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison

A certain whale bought 1600.7 ETH 5 hours ago, worth $4.39 million

Stablecoins threaten financial stability, says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey