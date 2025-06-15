Data: ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which ZK unlocked value is about 39 million US dollars

2025/06/15
PANews reported on June 15 that Token Unlocks data showed that ZK, ZKJ, ARB and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including:

ZKsync (ZK) will unlock approximately 768 million tokens at 4:00 pm Beijing time on June 17, accounting for 20.91% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$39 million;

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) will unlock approximately 15.53 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 19, accounting for 5.04% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$30.3 million;

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on June 16, accounting for 1.91% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$30.2 million;

Sonic (S) will unlock approximately 47.63 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on June 18, accounting for 1.65% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$15.8 million;

SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 72.65 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 22, accounting for 16.88% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$12 million;

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock approximately 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on June 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$10.6 million;

Lista DAO (LISTA) will unlock approximately 33.44 million tokens at 5:00 pm Beijing time on June 20, accounting for 19.36% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$7 million;

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on June 18, accounting for 6.58% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$6.9 million.

