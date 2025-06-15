XRP Ledger Expands Stablecoin Ecosystem as Ripple Drives Institutional Adoption With XRP

2025/06/15 10:10
XRPL is surging as a global fintech powerhouse, attracting top stablecoins and unlocking XRP’s role as a real-world liquidity engine.

XRPL Emerges as Stablecoin Hub With USDC, RLUSD, XSGD Powering Global Payments

Ripple shared insights on June 12 regarding the expansion of fiat-backed stablecoins on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), signaling the protocol’s growing relevance in global digital finance. With its compliance-first architecture and native asset XRP, XRPL is attracting stablecoin issuers seeking scalable infrastructure for real-world utility.

The crypto firm noted that these developments highlight XRPL’s maturity as a platform for tokenized financial products and cross-border settlement solutions, with XRP facilitating efficient asset bridging and decentralized trading. Ripple stated:

USDC, issued by Circle, provides a fully reserved dollar-pegged option for enterprise payments and decentralized finance (DeFi). RLUSD, Ripple’s institutional-grade stablecoin, recorded $500 million in Q2 volume and is backed by cash and equivalent reserves. XSGD, supported by Straitsx and tied to the Singapore dollar, enables regional transactions under Singapore’s regulatory framework. Europe’s EURØP, launched by Schuman Financial, offers euro-denominated digital payments to reduce dependency on USD-based stablecoins. USDB, from Braza Group, is backed by U.S. and Brazilian bonds and targets high-performance FX and remittance activity.

Ripple emphasized XRP’s fundamental role within this ecosystem:

The XRPL also includes features such as Permissioned Domains and Multi-Purpose Tokens, bolstering its ability to support regulated asset issuance and multi-currency applications. This combination of stablecoins, compliance tools, and native liquidity positions XRPL as a key infrastructure layer for blockchain-based finance.

