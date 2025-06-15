Bank of Ghana Flags Yellow Card Affiliate and Hanypay as Unauthorized Entities Bitcoin.com News 2025/06/15 05:28

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued warning to the public, financial institutions, and all relevant stakeholders regarding their engagement with two digital payment platforms, Yellow Card affilate Yellowpay and Hanypay. In a notice issued on June 11, the central bank stated that these entities are operating without the necessary licensing and approval within Ghana’s jurisdiction.The central bank clarified that Hanypay is neither licensed nor authorized to operate within Ghana’s jurisdiction. The notice concludes by urging all stakeholders to immediately cease engagement with Yellow Card and Hanypay Ghana.