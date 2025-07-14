U.K-listed Vaultz Capital raises $1.34m of capital to buy more Bitcoin

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:14
Union
U$0.000417-53.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02497+0.28%

The publicly-listed Vaultz Capital has completed a fundraising worth £1 million in ordinary shares. The company will use it to buy more Bitcoin for its reserves.

In a recent press release, the digital asset operating company has announced that it has issued 6,060,607 new ordinary shares, each valued at one pence. In total, the issuance of ordinary shares has raised as much as £1 million or worth $1.34 million in capital funding according to the company.

The ordinary shares sale will be traded on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is scheduled to take place on or around July 17.

Vaultz Capital stated through the announcement that proceeds raised from the sale of ordinary shares will go to the company’s operational costs and mainly to buy more Bitcoin (BTC) for its BTC Treasury Strategy.

The ordinary shares sale will involve Global Investment Strategy U.K. Limited as the designated bookrunner, while Cairn Financial Advisers will be acting as the AQSE Corporate Adviser for Vaultz Capital.

Since the announcement, the price of Vaultz Capital shares has jumped up by 2.01%. Each share is now valued at $16.89, according to Yahoo Finance data.

Vaultz Capital raised capital to buy more BTC, Bitcoin has broken through several all-time highs in the past few hours, July 14, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

Once the new shares have been issued, it will bring the total number of Vaultz Capital shares to 129,265,196 shares. The company clarified in the announcement that it does not hold any of its own shares.

CEO of Vaultz Capital, Alex Appleton, said that the company is looking forward to making more fundraising efforts to increase investor confidence in the firm’s new treasury strategy, which will continue to add BTC to its balance sheet.

“We’re delighted to have completed another successful £1 million raise, reinforcing our balance sheet and signaling continued investor confidence in our vision and execution,” said Appleton in his statement.

Since its announcement in May of this year, Vaultz Capital has been committed to building a Bitcoin treasury with the goal of becoming “a leading corporate holder of Bitcoin.” As of July 14, Vaultz Capital owns 50 BTC in its corporate holdings with a profit and loss margin of 14.24%. The average value of each BTC is estimated to be around $107,320 according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries.

Most recently, BTC has reached a new ATH, surging past the $120,000 threshold and nears the $123k mark, as it continues its upward trend to $122,838.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

The post Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have become synonymous with extreme volatility. While investors have grown accustomed to this, last week’s price action was different. Because the ‘Trump trade’ has returned. In just a few days, Bitcoin’s price swung by over $20,000 between its peak and its trough. A series of macroeconomic issues drove the wild ride, and Bitcoin appears to be facing another tumultuous week ahead. Sponsored From a New High to a Sudden Crash Last week began on a high note for Bitcoin, as its price surged past $126,000 on Monday to set a new all-time high. Several factors drove the rally. The price of US risk assets, which have recently shown a high correlation with Bitcoin, has been on a steady uptrend. The market was also buoyed by Sanae Takaichi’s election as the new leader of Japan’s ruling party on October 4. She is the political heir to Shinzo Abe, the architect of “Abenomics.” The market expects her to pursue a monetary easing policy despite Japan’s high inflation. After hitting its peak, Bitcoin went through a natural correction, consolidating around the $122,000 level for most of the week. However, the market ran into trouble around 4:00 PM UTC on Friday, when President Donald Trump suddenly posted on social media about China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, calling the move “a very hostile act.” The Return of the ‘Trump Trade’ He announced that he was not sure if he would meet with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in two weeks and threatened to impose significant additional tariffs on China. The sudden post sent the risk asset market reeling. Bitcoin’s price immediately plunged to $118,000, and US stock indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all dropped by about 2%. Sponsored But the real bombshell dropped after the US…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.208+6.48%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08956+5.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012544+27.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 07:40
Share
$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

This week's top crypto news. A trader shorted Bitcoin 30 minutes before crypto flash crash. Ethereum (ETH) price crashed on Friday. DOGE creator weighed in on the latest crypto market turmoil. BNB has now pushed XRP out of the top three.
XRP
XRP$2.5256+6.70%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000752-2.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 07:03
Share
Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Best crypto to invest in 2025 has become one of the hottest debates of this quarter. Bitcoin (BTC) and Stellar […] The post Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,105.35+4.59%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 07:15
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

Benoît Pagotto, co-founder of Nike's NFT project RTFKT, has passed away