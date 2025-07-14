Metaplanet Scoops Fresh 797 Bitcoin Amid All-Time High Rally, Holds 16,352 BTC in Total

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/14 13:00
Threshold
T$0.01314+10.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,156.33+4.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02523+1.08%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012551+27.48%

Japanese Metaplanet, which ranks 5 among the top corporate Bitcoin holders, has purchased a fresh round of BTC on Monday.

CEO Simon Gerovich said that the company has purchased an additional 797 Bitcoin for approximately $93.6 million for an average price of around $117,451.

“As of 14 July, we hold 16,352 BTC acquired for $1.64 billion at $100,191 per Bitcoin,” he wrote on X.

The Japanese listed investment firm has achieved BTC Yield of 435.9% from the start of the year to now, he added. Metaplanet uses BTC Yield to assess the performance of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy, which is intended to be accretive to shareholders, the Monday announcement read.

Starting December 2024, Bitcoin treasury operations has become Metaplanet’s official business line. The company has strategically increased its total Bitcoin holdings through acquisitions funded by capital market activities and operating income.

Metaplanet’s Sole Focus on BTC Accumulation – Is 210,000 BTC by 2027 Possible?

As the Bitcoin treasury space grows and matures, it’s worth paying attention to possible divergences between Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and its imitators.

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin holdings do not produce cash flow, and as a result, it needs to take loans out on it. The more interest rates on BTC-backed loans drop over time, the better it is for Metaplanet.

Further, the firm is aiming for a stash of 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027: in other words, Metaplanet wants to multiply its current holdings by more than 13.

Though this might seem like a tall order, it is less than half of Strategy’s current 597,325 BTC stash.

Seamus Rocca, CEO of Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews that corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin “shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions.”

“It is vital to remember that firms like Strategy and Metaplanet represent high-conviction outliers, headline grabbers with bold strategies that align with their unique business aims,” he said over email. “For most, a more measured approach will be better suited. One grounded in long-term belief, not short-term reliance on volatility.”

Last week, Metaplanet purchased 2,205 more Bitcoins, adding to its aggressive Bitcoin buying spree. It has expanded its holdings from under 4,000 Bitcoin in March to over 15,500 BTC in July, quadrupling its position in just four months.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

The post Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The anticipated update to the Bitcoin network, Bitcoin Core v30.0, has been officially released and is available for download to node operators. According to release notes shared by Bitcoin Core, the update brings performance improvements and bug fixes. However, many devs and Bitcoin supporters are opposing an update to OP_RETURN, which lets users attach data of up to 100,000 bytes (100KB) instead of the previous 83 byte limit. What are the major changes in Bitcoin Core v30.0? One of the major updates in Bitcoin Core is lower default fees. Nodes can relay transactions between peers with fees as low as 0.1 sat/vB. Miners, on the other hand, will be able to include transactions in the next block with a minimum fee of 0.001 sat/vB.  OP_RETURN, which lets Bitcoin users attach data, like special messages, has more room to attach data, from 83 bytes to 100KB. OP_RETURN has multiple outputs instead of the previous single output. The increase in data limit lets users attach hashes, certificates, or even art metadata.  Moreover, Bitcoin Core v30.0 no longer supports BDB wallets. Users must migrate to descriptor wallets, which are safer and easier to back up. Wallet commands such as importwallet and dumpwallet are also gone. The update also brings TRUC transactions, which avoid transaction conflicts while they wait for confirmation. Another new command is bitcoin, which simplifies how node operators and miners interact with Bitcoin Core. Also, typing bitcoin node, bitcoin gui, or bitcoin rpc replaces multiple older commands. Miners can connect directly to Bitcoin Core with an experimental PC Mining Interface, which works through local sockets, making block template requests faster. The graphical user interface (GUI) received multiple updates as well. The graphical toolkit was updated from Qt5 to Qt6. Dark mode for Windows users is now supported, and on macOS, the…
Core DAO
CORE$0.2674+5.44%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02468+6.88%
Gui Inu
GUI$0.00000351+23.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 06:38
Share
Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Tether intensifies reserve strategy with Bitcoin and gold acquisition. Company issues tether gold while exploring various gold sector investments. Continue Reading:Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening The post Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 05:47
Share
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
SQUID MEME
GAME$38.1123-3.02%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Hit Netflix Show Cost Just $26 Million To Make

From Meme Coins to DeFi Dominance: How Solana Overtook Ethereum’s Early Growth Curve