‘One Last Exit Pump?’ A look at the summer’s most hyped—and troubling—ICO

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 05:00
FUNToken
FUN$0.005214+6.32%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0008068+23.47%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004297+14.77%

The Solana-based crypto launchpad Pump.fun is the biggest contributor to the memecoin craze. Since its peak at $7 million, Pump.fun’s revenue dropped by 92%. The recent ICO was planned as a three-day event, but all the tokens were sold out in 12 minutes, despite risk warnings from the media. What’s behind the most hype ICO of this summer?

A ‘One Last Exit Pump’ narrative

The ICO acronym has some negative connotations. ICOs did pump the market in 2017, but too many altcoins turned out to be worthless.

Although observers speculate ICOs are making a comeback, some in the crypto community use the word as a synonym for a bubble and compare it to the ongoing Bitcoin treasury companies boom.

Given all that, when one of the biggest cryptocurrency startups of 2024 announces an ICO in 2025, there is a pinch of playfulness to it. Given that Pump.fun is a memecoin launchpad, it’s no surprise that their marketing style is quite eccentric. The startup’s frontman, Alon Cohen, for example, previously joked about the Trump assassination attempt. And his $PUMP promotion looked like this:

‘Seeing rumors… these are wrong’

In a tweet posted in July 2024, Pump.fun Cohen wrote “One last exit pump.” So, the time for this “exit pump” has finally come as the platform launched a $PUMP token.

But, in February, Cohen denied the token plans.

The ICO was subsequently announced on July 9 via a thread on X: “The moment you’ve all been waiting for… $PUMP is launching through an Initial Coin Offering on Saturday, July 12th. airdrop coming soon. our plan is to Kill Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch. On Solana. learn more about $PUMP and how to get involved.”

https://twitter.com/pumpdotfun/status/1942947267436056740

A clip in the thread included a woman giving a man a Pump.fun pill. The man is then transported to a place where Pump.fun streamers are seen working on new content and trading memecoins.

The woman concludes that these projects can “change your life… maybe even the world.” 

ICO structure

In the thread, Pump.fun outlined the following structure. Of one trillion tokens:

  • 33% are distributed through an ICO
  • 24% are reserved “for community and ecosystem initiatives”
  • 20% go to the team
  • 13% are allocated among “existing investors”
  • 2.4% is meant for the ecosystem fund
  • 2% go to the foundation
  • 3% are intended for livestreaming
  • 2.6% are used “for liquidity + exchanges”

Scott Melker of The Wolf of All Streets podcast fame “translated” this structure into sensible language in his newsletter. Here’s what he writes:

The following posts in the thread explain that of the 33% tokens intended for the ICO, 18% are already allocated in a private sale for $0.004. That means that only 15% of the total supply was distributed via a public sale to the public.

It means that the public sale pool of $PUMP tokens was narrowed even further, likely to increase the demand pressure on each token, and now we know that the demand turned out to be greater than any expectations.

However, another important detail is that only 48–72 hours after the public sale, the tokens become “transferable.” Regular investors cannot currently sell $PUMP tokens. 

As Melker puts it, the 48-72 hour gap creates a situation where normal investors won’t know exactly when they will be able to trade their $PUMP tokens. He believes this is a tactic designed to put insider traders and quants using bots in a privileged position; consequently, the risks for normal investors are increasing.

Some community members are also concerned with the lack of airdrops. What makes things more controversial is that in March, Cohen stated that the exchange listings are dead and everything that matters happens on-chain.

Kill Facebook, TikTok and Twitch

It’s understood that the thread dedicated to the native token launch doesn’t mention that substantial drop in Pump.fun revenues and ignores the fact that in terms of 24-hour volume, Pump.fun drags behind the competitor Let’s Bonk.

Rather, the thread emphasizes the snowballing growth of Pump.fun last year. 

In the announcement post, Pump.fun claimed it plans “to kill Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch. On Solana.”

These are ambitious plans, but Pump.fun doesn’t provide an explanation on how it is going to overtake the power in the entertainment media space.

Pump.fun witnessed some positive moments–it hosted a wedding and provided funding for a girl with a brain tumor via a charity token. However, some of the things happening on Pump.fun livestreams ended up being quite dark.

To grab attention and boost token prices, crypto streamers escalated from gimmicky stunts—such as living on the street or streaming McDonald’s shifts—to increasingly disturbing acts. Some broadcasts included self-harm, alleged live streams from prison, explicit sex shows, and even threats of violence and Russian Roulette, highlighting a troubling trend toward shock tactics in crypto promotion. 

Suicide and torture threats toward humans and animals, along with gruesome stories that include children, went viral.

Time will show if the native token launch will open a new chapter in the Pump.fun story, or will it be a long-ago hinted “one big exit pump” for Cohen and his colleagues?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

The post Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The anticipated update to the Bitcoin network, Bitcoin Core v30.0, has been officially released and is available for download to node operators. According to release notes shared by Bitcoin Core, the update brings performance improvements and bug fixes. However, many devs and Bitcoin supporters are opposing an update to OP_RETURN, which lets users attach data of up to 100,000 bytes (100KB) instead of the previous 83 byte limit. What are the major changes in Bitcoin Core v30.0? One of the major updates in Bitcoin Core is lower default fees. Nodes can relay transactions between peers with fees as low as 0.1 sat/vB. Miners, on the other hand, will be able to include transactions in the next block with a minimum fee of 0.001 sat/vB.  OP_RETURN, which lets Bitcoin users attach data, like special messages, has more room to attach data, from 83 bytes to 100KB. OP_RETURN has multiple outputs instead of the previous single output. The increase in data limit lets users attach hashes, certificates, or even art metadata.  Moreover, Bitcoin Core v30.0 no longer supports BDB wallets. Users must migrate to descriptor wallets, which are safer and easier to back up. Wallet commands such as importwallet and dumpwallet are also gone. The update also brings TRUC transactions, which avoid transaction conflicts while they wait for confirmation. Another new command is bitcoin, which simplifies how node operators and miners interact with Bitcoin Core. Also, typing bitcoin node, bitcoin gui, or bitcoin rpc replaces multiple older commands. Miners can connect directly to Bitcoin Core with an experimental PC Mining Interface, which works through local sockets, making block template requests faster. The graphical user interface (GUI) received multiple updates as well. The graphical toolkit was updated from Qt5 to Qt6. Dark mode for Windows users is now supported, and on macOS, the…
Core DAO
CORE$0.2674+5.44%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02468+6.88%
Gui Inu
GUI$0.00000351+23.59%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 06:38
Share
Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Tether intensifies reserve strategy with Bitcoin and gold acquisition. Company issues tether gold while exploring various gold sector investments. Continue Reading:Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening The post Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 05:47
Share
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
SQUID MEME
GAME$38.1123-3.02%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Hit Netflix Show Cost Just $26 Million To Make

From Meme Coins to DeFi Dominance: How Solana Overtook Ethereum’s Early Growth Curve