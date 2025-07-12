Bitcoin shows potential for more growth after hitting new all-time high

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/12 07:07
Bitcoin
BTC$115,428.92+4.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02543+1.63%
  • Bitcoin surged past $118,000 on Friday, driven by strong institutional accumulation.
  • Bitcoin's long-term holder NUPL metric remains below the euphoria zone, which highlights further upside potential.
  • BTC funding rates remain around neutral levels, signaling low FOMO-driven activity.

Bitcoin (BTC) smashed the $118,000 mark for the first time in its history on Friday. Despite the rally, Bitcoin has seen little indications of Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) activity among traders in the past two days, signaling that the top crypto asset has more price growth potential in the current market cycle.

Bitcoin holders show reluctance to take profit despite all-time high rally

Bitcoin briefly surged above $118,000 over the past 24 hours following $1.18 billion net inflows into US spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Thursday, according to SoSoValue data. The strong inflows combined with rising prices have boosted the total net assets of the products past $141 billion as of the time of publication.

Despite Bitcoin's recent peak, on-chain metrics reveal that market optimism remains cool compared to previous cycles.

The Long-Term Holder (LTH) Net Unrealized Profit and Loss (NUPL) metric is at 0.69, slightly below the 0.75 threshold, which is typically associated with euphoric market conditions, blockchain analytics firm Glassnode stated in an X post on Friday. The current cycle has only seen 30 days above that level, compared to 228 days during previous bull cycles.

BTC Long-Term Holder NUPL. Source: Glassnode

The current NUPL level highlights that while long-term holders are already realizing profits, they are yet to reach extreme selling levels, as seen in previous price tops. This points to the possibility of further upside if LTHs continue to accumulate.

Likewise, short-term holders (STHs) have resisted the urge to lock in profits despite Bitcoin's push to a record high. The Short-Term Holder Realized Price — used to track the average acquisition cost for coins held for less than 155 days — is currently hovering around $100,000, according to a CryptoQuant report on Friday.

BTC Short-Term Holder Realized Price. Source: CryptoQuant

Usually, with Bitcoin's current rally, STHs should be locking in portions of their unrealized gains. However, the reluctance from this cohort reflects a broader decision to hold, similar to LTHs. "The market doesn't show signs of being overheated with excessive selling from profitable short-term holders," analyst CryptoMe wrote in the report.

CryptoQuant analysts also highlighted the notable rise in Bitcoin open interest, which spiked to $81.4 billion on Friday following BTC's rally above its previous peak of $112,000. Despite this rise, funding rates have remained near neutral levels, signaling a low FOMO-driven environment among traders.

"This means investors are not opening aggressive long positions using high leverage with FOMO," the report states.

This restrained behavior suggests that, despite Bitcoin's climb to new highs, market sentiment remains below elevated levels seen in the November and January all-time high run as the current uptrend is not yet driven by excessive speculation.

https://x.com/LunarCrush/status/1943752890197455158

Bitcoin is trading near $117,400, up 1.3% over the past 24 hours, at the time of publication.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

The post Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The anticipated update to the Bitcoin network, Bitcoin Core v30.0, has been officially released and is available for download to node operators. According to release notes shared by Bitcoin Core, the update brings performance improvements and bug fixes. However, many devs and Bitcoin supporters are opposing an update to OP_RETURN, which lets users attach data of up to 100,000 bytes (100KB) instead of the previous 83 byte limit. What are the major changes in Bitcoin Core v30.0? One of the major updates in Bitcoin Core is lower default fees. Nodes can relay transactions between peers with fees as low as 0.1 sat/vB. Miners, on the other hand, will be able to include transactions in the next block with a minimum fee of 0.001 sat/vB.  OP_RETURN, which lets Bitcoin users attach data, like special messages, has more room to attach data, from 83 bytes to 100KB. OP_RETURN has multiple outputs instead of the previous single output. The increase in data limit lets users attach hashes, certificates, or even art metadata.  Moreover, Bitcoin Core v30.0 no longer supports BDB wallets. Users must migrate to descriptor wallets, which are safer and easier to back up. Wallet commands such as importwallet and dumpwallet are also gone. The update also brings TRUC transactions, which avoid transaction conflicts while they wait for confirmation. Another new command is bitcoin, which simplifies how node operators and miners interact with Bitcoin Core. Also, typing bitcoin node, bitcoin gui, or bitcoin rpc replaces multiple older commands. Miners can connect directly to Bitcoin Core with an experimental PC Mining Interface, which works through local sockets, making block template requests faster. The graphical user interface (GUI) received multiple updates as well. The graphical toolkit was updated from Qt5 to Qt6. Dark mode for Windows users is now supported, and on macOS, the…
Core DAO
CORE$0.2662+4.88%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02471+6.92%
Gui Inu
GUI$0.000003506+23.01%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 06:38
Share
Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Tether intensifies reserve strategy with Bitcoin and gold acquisition. Company issues tether gold while exploring various gold sector investments. Continue Reading:Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening The post Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 05:47
Share
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
SQUID MEME
GAME$37.9897-3.57%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Hit Netflix Show Cost Just $26 Million To Make

From Meme Coins to DeFi Dominance: How Solana Overtook Ethereum’s Early Growth Curve