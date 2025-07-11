Elon Musk’s Grok4 release boosts AI crypto market cap by $220 million

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/11 01:16
Capverse
CAP$0.10444-0.08%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000008473+12.28%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0829+9.36%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02368+14.56%
  • Elon Musk unveiled Grok4 during a livestream on X.
  • xAI launched Grok4 and Grok4 Heavy, AI tools designed to enhance research and productivity.
  • Artificial Intelligence tokens added over $220 million in market capitalization in the last 24 hours.

Grok4, a new version of X’s AI chatbot, was launched on Thursday. Elon Musk says Grok4 is the smartest AI in the world, catalyzing gains in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category of tokens. 

The market capitalization of AI tokens increased by over $220 million in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. 

Grok4 unveiled alongside AI cryptos rally

The AI category of tokens observed a nearly 6% increase in their market capitalization in the 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, as seen on CoinGecko. The AI token market cap is $26.05 billion at the time of writing, and the 24-hour trade volume in the category crossed $3.12 billion. 

Top AI tokens market cap | Source: CoinGecko

Top AI sectors market cap | Source: CoinGecko

Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), Internet Computer (ICP), Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), and Render (RENDER) gained between 4% and 7% in the last 24 hours. The tokens could extend gains if demand for AI cryptos is consistent among market participants. 

I would expect Grok to discover new technologies– Elon Musk

Elon Musk believes that Grok4 is smarter than “almost all graduate students in all disciplines simultaneously,” and expects the AI model to discover new physics as early as next year. Musk’s AI firm xAI launched two versions of the new model: Grok4 is a single-agent version, and Grok4 Heavy is a multi-agent version.

 

https://twitter.com/xai/status/1943158495588815072

Musk declared that both models come bundled with SuperGrok tiers, and users will access a network of Grok agents that assist them with their research and productivity. 

In the 2025 market cycle, AI-related developments and updates have catalyzed a rally in AI agent and launchpad tokens. It remains to be seen whether the ongoing AI crypto rally is sustainable. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

The post Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The anticipated update to the Bitcoin network, Bitcoin Core v30.0, has been officially released and is available for download to node operators. According to release notes shared by Bitcoin Core, the update brings performance improvements and bug fixes. However, many devs and Bitcoin supporters are opposing an update to OP_RETURN, which lets users attach data of up to 100,000 bytes (100KB) instead of the previous 83 byte limit. What are the major changes in Bitcoin Core v30.0? One of the major updates in Bitcoin Core is lower default fees. Nodes can relay transactions between peers with fees as low as 0.1 sat/vB. Miners, on the other hand, will be able to include transactions in the next block with a minimum fee of 0.001 sat/vB.  OP_RETURN, which lets Bitcoin users attach data, like special messages, has more room to attach data, from 83 bytes to 100KB. OP_RETURN has multiple outputs instead of the previous single output. The increase in data limit lets users attach hashes, certificates, or even art metadata.  Moreover, Bitcoin Core v30.0 no longer supports BDB wallets. Users must migrate to descriptor wallets, which are safer and easier to back up. Wallet commands such as importwallet and dumpwallet are also gone. The update also brings TRUC transactions, which avoid transaction conflicts while they wait for confirmation. Another new command is bitcoin, which simplifies how node operators and miners interact with Bitcoin Core. Also, typing bitcoin node, bitcoin gui, or bitcoin rpc replaces multiple older commands. Miners can connect directly to Bitcoin Core with an experimental PC Mining Interface, which works through local sockets, making block template requests faster. The graphical user interface (GUI) received multiple updates as well. The graphical toolkit was updated from Qt5 to Qt6. Dark mode for Windows users is now supported, and on macOS, the…
Core DAO
CORE$0.2672+5.36%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02471+6.92%
Gui Inu
GUI$0.000003504+22.94%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 06:38
Share
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

The post UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Microsoft and Google pledge billions as part of UK US tech partnership Nvidia to deploy 120,000 GPUs with British firm Nscale in Project Stargate Deal positions UK as an innovation hub rivaling global tech powers UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future The UK and the US have signed a “Technological Prosperity Agreement” that paves the way for joint projects in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear energy, according to Reuters. Donald Trump and King Charles review the guard of honour at Windsor Castle, 17 September 2025. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Reuters The agreement was unveiled ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK, marking a historic moment in transatlantic technology cooperation. Billions Flow Into the UK Tech Sector As part of the deal, major American corporations pledged to invest $42 billion in the UK. Microsoft leads with a $30 billion investment to expand cloud and AI infrastructure, including the construction of a new supercomputer in Loughton. Nvidia will deploy 120,000 GPUs, including up to 60,000 Grace Blackwell Ultra chips—in partnership with the British company Nscale as part of Project Stargate. Google is contributing $6.8 billion to build a data center in Waltham Cross and expand DeepMind research. Other companies are joining as well. CoreWeave announced a $3.4 billion investment in data centers, while Salesforce, Scale AI, BlackRock, Oracle, and AWS confirmed additional investments ranging from hundreds of millions to several billion dollars. UK Positions Itself as a Global Innovation Hub British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deal could impact millions of lives across the Atlantic. He stressed that the UK aims to position itself as an investment hub with lighter regulations than the European Union. Nvidia spokesman David Hogan noted the significance of the agreement, saying it would…
Union
U$0.007272+2.12%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.181+5.35%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13757+2.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:22
Share
Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Tether intensifies reserve strategy with Bitcoin and gold acquisition. Company issues tether gold while exploring various gold sector investments. Continue Reading:Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening The post Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 05:47
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Hit Netflix Show Cost Just $26 Million To Make