Snoop Dogg’s Digital Collectibles Generate $12M in 30 Minutes – NFTs Making a Comeback?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/11 02:08
Threshold
T$0.0132+10.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02582+2.05%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03097+12.65%
Capverse
CAP$0.10465--%

American Rapper Snoop Dogg’s newest NFTs collection achieved a complete sellout within 30 minutes, accumulating more than $12 million in sales via Telegram.

Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, celebrated the achievement on July 9, announcing that blockchain minting capabilities and secondary market functionality would launch on the platform within 21 days.

According to Durov, nearly one million unique NFTs inspired by Snoop’s distinctive aesthetic have already been purchased.

How Snoop Dogg Broke Telegram’s NFT Records

The collection featured various digital assets, including “Doggs” that mirror the rapper’s likeness, priced at 200 Telegram stars each, with more than 600,000 units sold.

Snoop’s signature cigar NFTs commanded 1,000 stars per piece, moving over 120,000 units. Additional collectibles, including cars and swag bags, each recorded sales exceeding 250,000 units.

The rapper has promoted the Telegram NFT initiative through an official music video shared with his more than 10 million YouTube subscribers.

Telegram simultaneously notified its user base of over one billion about the NFT gift drops.

Since Snoop Dogg joined the TON ecosystem in May, NFT activity has surged, particularly on the Telegram-based blockchain.

The Telegram NFT Gifts market capitalization reached $200 million in June, accompanied by daily trading volumes exceeding $8 million.

Data from Dune Analytics indicates that over 118 Telegram NFTs have been issued, with more than 263,000 unique wallets participating in trading activities.

Snoop Dogg's Digital Collectibles Generate $12M in 30 Minutes – NFTs Making a Comeback?Source: Rdmcd on Dune

Recent collectible launches have demonstrated even significant demand. On July 4, Crystal Eagles’ digital collectibles sold more than 15,000 pieces at $100 each within 45 seconds.

Additionally, 300,000 Statues of New York Liberty sold out in under five minutes, while 500,000 Liberty Torches were purchased within 10 minutes.

Current market data indicate that the Telegram gifts market cap is $146 million, with NFT sales generating a total revenue of over $49 million.

Snoop Dogg's Digital Collectibles Generate $12M in 30 Minutes – NFTs Making a Comeback?Source: Dune

These developments have led industry observers to speculate that the TON blockchain may be catalyzing a revival of the NFT market, which experienced a significant downturn following its peak in 2022.

Blue-Chip NFTs Flock to TON With Bored Apes Leading the Migration

The credibility of TON’s NFT ecosystem received a boost on June 19 when the original Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) announced plans to launch its Bored Ape Originals sticker pack collection on Telegram.

This announcement carries substantial weight, given BAYC’s market prominence. In 2022, individual BAYC NFTs sold for as much as $646,717.50 (250 ETH at the time).

Other prominent digital collections, including Pudgy Penguins, Doodles, and Moonbirds, have also expressed interest in deploying NFT sticker collections that preserve their distinctive brand aesthetics.

According to CoinGecko data, the global NFT market is currently valued at approximately $3.7 billion, with 24-hour sales volume reaching $4.3 million.

These figures surpass the August 2021 levels, when NFTs first gained mainstream attention.

Snoop Dogg's Digital Collectibles Generate $12M in 30 Minutes – NFTs Making a Comeback?Source: Coingecko

However, Ethereum-based collections, such as CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, along with Solana-based projects like Pudgy Penguins, continue to dominate the NFT market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

The post Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The anticipated update to the Bitcoin network, Bitcoin Core v30.0, has been officially released and is available for download to node operators. According to release notes shared by Bitcoin Core, the update brings performance improvements and bug fixes. However, many devs and Bitcoin supporters are opposing an update to OP_RETURN, which lets users attach data of up to 100,000 bytes (100KB) instead of the previous 83 byte limit. What are the major changes in Bitcoin Core v30.0? One of the major updates in Bitcoin Core is lower default fees. Nodes can relay transactions between peers with fees as low as 0.1 sat/vB. Miners, on the other hand, will be able to include transactions in the next block with a minimum fee of 0.001 sat/vB.  OP_RETURN, which lets Bitcoin users attach data, like special messages, has more room to attach data, from 83 bytes to 100KB. OP_RETURN has multiple outputs instead of the previous single output. The increase in data limit lets users attach hashes, certificates, or even art metadata.  Moreover, Bitcoin Core v30.0 no longer supports BDB wallets. Users must migrate to descriptor wallets, which are safer and easier to back up. Wallet commands such as importwallet and dumpwallet are also gone. The update also brings TRUC transactions, which avoid transaction conflicts while they wait for confirmation. Another new command is bitcoin, which simplifies how node operators and miners interact with Bitcoin Core. Also, typing bitcoin node, bitcoin gui, or bitcoin rpc replaces multiple older commands. Miners can connect directly to Bitcoin Core with an experimental PC Mining Interface, which works through local sockets, making block template requests faster. The graphical user interface (GUI) received multiple updates as well. The graphical toolkit was updated from Qt5 to Qt6. Dark mode for Windows users is now supported, and on macOS, the…
Core DAO
CORE$0.2682+5.67%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02471+6.96%
Gui Inu
GUI$0.000003501+22.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 06:38
Share
Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Tether intensifies reserve strategy with Bitcoin and gold acquisition. Company issues tether gold while exploring various gold sector investments. Continue Reading:Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening The post Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 05:47
Share
Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Exploring how biases in the peer-review system impact researchers' choices, showing how principles of fairness relate to the production of scientific knowledge based on topic importance and hardness.
SQUID MEME
GAME$38-4.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:15
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Academic Publishing and Fairness: A Game-Theoretic Model of Peer-Review Bias

Hit Netflix Show Cost Just $26 Million To Make

From Meme Coins to DeFi Dominance: How Solana Overtook Ethereum’s Early Growth Curve