Pipe Network — set up a node with a drop sighting

By: Incrypted
2025/07/10 20:41
NODE
NODE
In this article:

1. Node types

2. What is PipeQuest?

3. How to install Pipe Network's PoP node on Linux

4. Conclusion

Pipe Network is a decentralised content delivery network (CDN) built on the Solana blockchain. The project offers an alternative to traditional CDN services by doing away with centralised infrastructure and using decentralised nodes.

The project has raised $16.75 million from Multicoin Capital, Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana Ventures and others.

In this guide we look at the project architecture, node roles, PipeQuest testnet structure and share instructions on how to launch a PoP node.

Pipe Network consists of two types of nodes:

  • PoP nodes (Point-of-Presence) — provide content delivery to users;
  • Guardian Nodes — control the integrity of the network and improve performance.

The efficiency of nodes is calculated on three parameters:

  1. Uptime Score (40%) — takes into account continuous operation over seven days (ideal – 168 h);
  2. Egress Score (30%) — reflects the amount of data transferred per day (ideal — ≥ 1 TB);
  3. Historical Score (30%) — based on the number of reports sent (ideal — 168 reports per week).

PipeQuest is a Pipe Network testnet insentivisation programme run to test the performance, resilience and scalability of the network before running on the main network. Participants complete tasks, earn points and increase their chances of winning awards. The programme is divided into three consecutive seasons with different tasks and focuses.

PipeQuest Seasons

Season 1 — Edge Sprint (active now)

The first season focuses on testing PoP nodes. Key metrics:

  • Uptime — continuous operation of the node;
  • RTT (Round Trip Time) — Response Rate;
  • Cache Efficiency — content caching efficiency.

The season is ongoing, with completion dates yet to be announced. The goal is to collect baseline node performance data.

Season 2 — Signal Boost

Season 2 focuses on community engagement. Participants are introduced to the Pipe Network architecture and the principles of decentralised content delivery. The goal is to expand the user base, get feedback, and increase the visibility of the project.

Season 3 — Payload Push

The final stage includes load testing with real traffic. Developers integrate Pipe Network with external partners and test how the system handles work scenarios under high load.

Each season lasts about 7 days. After completion, there is a 48-hour audit, during which the team analyses activity, evaluates node performance and prepares recommendations for the next phase. Short breaks are possible between seasons.

To run the node you will need:

  • a server or a computer with Linux (e.g. Ubuntu 20.04/22.04). You can rent a server from our partners Unihost;
  • administrator rights (root-access or sudo user);
  • stable internet connection.

Step 1: How to open the console

The console (terminal) is a tool for entering commands.

On Ubuntu Desktop:

  • press Ctrl + Alt + T;
  • or press Super (Windows key), type Terminal, and open the application you find.

If you are connecting to a remote server

On your device, open Terminal and execute:

Replace the IP_ADDRESS_YOUR_SERVER with the real one. You will be prompted for a password when connecting.

Step 2: Update the system

Update the package indexes and install the current versions:

Step 3. Create a working directory and download the node

Step 4: Create systemd-service

Create the pipe-pop.service file:

Insert the contents:

Replace with your real Solana address. Save (Ctrl O → Enter) and exit (Ctrl X).

Step 5. Open a port

If the UFW firewall is enabled on the server:

Step 6. Start the node

Activate and start the service:

Step 7: Check the status

Verify that the node is up and running:

If everything is correct, the active (running) line will appear in green.

Pipe shows good potential for dropping. It is a project on the Solana blockchain backed by leading investors Multicoin Capital and Solana Ventures. Participation in Pipe’s testnet is a great opportunity not only to test the network, but also to potentially receive rewards for launching and supporting nodes in the future.

And for those who value their time and want to avoid complications with the installation, the Nodes service will help to launch a node in a few clicks.

Highlights:

  • Pipe Network uses two types of nodes (PoP and Guardian) for decentralised content delivery;
  • pipeQuest testnet incentive programme is divided into three seasons to test the performance and stability of the network;
  • to participate in the testing, users can install PoP node on Linux by following the provided instructions.

If you have any questions while going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

