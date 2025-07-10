Pipe Network — set up a node with a drop sighting

PipeQuest is a Pipe Network testnet insentivisation programme run to test the performance, resilience and scalability of the network before running on the main network. Participants complete tasks, earn points and increase their chances of winning awards. The programme is divided into three consecutive seasons with different tasks and focuses.

PipeQuest Seasons

Season 1 — Edge Sprint (active now)

The first season focuses on testing PoP nodes. Key metrics:

Uptime — continuous operation of the node;



— continuous operation of the node; RTT (Round Trip Time) — Response Rate;



— Response Rate; Cache Efficiency — content caching efficiency.



The season is ongoing, with completion dates yet to be announced. The goal is to collect baseline node performance data.

Season 2 — Signal Boost

Season 2 focuses on community engagement. Participants are introduced to the Pipe Network architecture and the principles of decentralised content delivery. The goal is to expand the user base, get feedback, and increase the visibility of the project.

Season 3 — Payload Push

The final stage includes load testing with real traffic. Developers integrate Pipe Network with external partners and test how the system handles work scenarios under high load.

Each season lasts about 7 days. After completion, there is a 48-hour audit, during which the team analyses activity, evaluates node performance and prepares recommendations for the next phase. Short breaks are possible between seasons.