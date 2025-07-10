HASHJ opens high-yield DOGE, ETH, XRP cloud mining as BTC nears $110,000

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 20:40
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Bitcoin eyes $110k and cloud mining booms, HASHJ lets anyone mine Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP on green energy, with a $118 sign-up bonus and daily payouts.

Table of Contents

  • What is HASHJ cloud mining?
  • 7 reasons HASHJ outperforms other cloud miners
  • Success metrics and case studies
  • How to start mining in 3 steps
  • Flexible contract menu
  • About HASHJ

New York, USA — 9 July 2025 – As Bitcoin flirts with the $110,000 milestone, analysts call 2025 the “golden age of cloud mining.” Riding this momentum, compliance-first platform HASHJ today announced full support for Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP mining, delivered entirely through AI-optimized, 100% renewable-energy data centers. New users can start earning in minutes with no hardware costs and a US$118 welcome bundle.

“Bitcoin may be the headline, but Dogecoin, Ethereum and XRP are where everyday users are finding explosive passive income,” said a HASHJ spokesperson. “Our Swiss-regulated, AI-driven infrastructure means anyone can capture those rewards, securely and sustainably, from their phone.”

What is HASHJ cloud mining?

HASHJ converts professional-grade mining facilities into rent-by-hash-power contracts. Investors lease computing power, while the platform handles rigs, energy and maintenance. Profits are credited every 24 hours, with principal plus earnings returned on contract expiry: zero technical barriers, zero geographic limits.

7 reasons HASHJ outperforms other cloud miners

BenefitWhy It Matters
Swiss FINMA licenseOperates under clear regulatory oversight since 2019
$118 welcome packUS $18 cash + US $100 hash-power voucher—earn before you spend
AI hash schedulerReal-time pool switching maximises DOGE, ETH and XRP output
100 % green energyHydro and wind farms cut carbon and electricity cost
Daily compoundingAuto-reinvest feature lifts effective APY up to 25 %
Institution-grade securityMulti-sig cold storage and military-grade encryption
24/7 multilingual supportLive chat, phone and email in 15 languages

Success metrics and case studies

  • +400% new-user surge since BTC first crossed $100k; 45% are institutional accounts.
  • 42% reinvestment rate shows user trust and profitable outcomes.
  • Markus Schneider (Berlin entrepreneur) turned $7k to $25k in five months via auto-compound contracts.
  • Sophia Laurent (retired Canadian nurse) earns approximately $585/day on a $30k BTC plan, beating traditional income streams.

How to start mining in 3 steps

  1. Register: Create an account at hashj.com and claim a $118 bonus.
  2. Choose a plan: Select DOGE, ETH, XRP or a diversified bundle (2 – 90 day terms).
  3. Earn passively: Watch daily payouts arrive; withdraw or auto-compound whenever.

Popular pick: BTC fixed-rate plan now pays 1.5 – 2% daily; 70 % of Q3 users opted in.

Flexible contract menu

CoinMin StakeTerm OptionsDaily Return*
DOGEUS $5010 / 30 / 60 d1.3 – 1.9 %
ETHUS $10015 / 45 / 90 d1.4 – 2.0 %
XRPUS $5010 / 30 / 60 d1.2 – 1.8 %

Learn more about the contract click details.

About HASHJ

Founded in 2018, HASHJ operates 200+ renewable-powered mining facilities on three continents. Its AI scheduler allocates hash-rate across BTC, DOGE, ETH, XRP, LTC and more, serving 15 million users in 96 countries with transparent, high-yield contracts.

Interested users can mine Dogecoin, Ethereum, and XRP today at the official HASHJ website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit

The post Bitcoin Core v30.0 is officially released with lower fees, an upgraded wallet and GUI, and an expanded OP_RETURN data limit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The anticipated update to the Bitcoin network, Bitcoin Core v30.0, has been officially released and is available for download to node operators. According to release notes shared by Bitcoin Core, the update brings performance improvements and bug fixes. However, many devs and Bitcoin supporters are opposing an update to OP_RETURN, which lets users attach data of up to 100,000 bytes (100KB) instead of the previous 83 byte limit. What are the major changes in Bitcoin Core v30.0? One of the major updates in Bitcoin Core is lower default fees. Nodes can relay transactions between peers with fees as low as 0.1 sat/vB. Miners, on the other hand, will be able to include transactions in the next block with a minimum fee of 0.001 sat/vB.  OP_RETURN, which lets Bitcoin users attach data, like special messages, has more room to attach data, from 83 bytes to 100KB. OP_RETURN has multiple outputs instead of the previous single output. The increase in data limit lets users attach hashes, certificates, or even art metadata.  Moreover, Bitcoin Core v30.0 no longer supports BDB wallets. Users must migrate to descriptor wallets, which are safer and easier to back up. Wallet commands such as importwallet and dumpwallet are also gone. The update also brings TRUC transactions, which avoid transaction conflicts while they wait for confirmation. Another new command is bitcoin, which simplifies how node operators and miners interact with Bitcoin Core. Also, typing bitcoin node, bitcoin gui, or bitcoin rpc replaces multiple older commands. Miners can connect directly to Bitcoin Core with an experimental PC Mining Interface, which works through local sockets, making block template requests faster. The graphical user interface (GUI) received multiple updates as well. The graphical toolkit was updated from Qt5 to Qt6. Dark mode for Windows users is now supported, and on macOS, the…
Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening

Tether intensifies reserve strategy with Bitcoin and gold acquisition. Company issues tether gold while exploring various gold sector investments. Continue Reading:Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening The post Tether Embraces Bitcoin and Gold for Reserve Strengthening appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Hit Netflix Show Cost Just $26 Million To Make

The post Hit Netflix Show Cost Just $26 Million To Make appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Treason’ was made on a significantly smaller budget than many other Netflix number one series Netflix Netflix has revealed that it only spent $26.2 million (£21.7 million) on making a spy thriller with a twist which the master of suspense, Stephen King, described as a “jaw dropper.” Most Hollywood studios don’t seem to understand the old adage that less is more. Even the faintest hint that a show will be a hit usually spurs studios to give the green light to a sequel, and sometimes even a string of them, before it even makes it to the opening night. Netflix is one of the few exceptions. In December 2022 the streamer lifted the curtain on Treason, a five-part show starring two Marvel actors – Daredevil’s Charlie Cox and Black Widow antagonist Olga Kurylenko. It was a tense and twisting tale of blackmail and double-dealing at the heart of MI6, the secretive British equivalent of the CIA. Despite having all the hallmarks of a blockbuster that could run and run, Netflix billed it from the start as being a ‘limited series’ and it has stuck to its guns. The show has so many twists and turns that it’s tough to succinctly summarize all of them. In short, Cox has the role of Adam Lawrence, an up-and-coming intelligence officer who becomes the head of MI6 after his former lover, a Russian spy played by Kurylenko, poisons his boss. Unbeknownst to Lawrence, she has done this in order to maneuver him into the top job so that he can tell her the name of the British double agent who murdered her team. Although he initially refuses, he is forced to go along with her when his boss recovers and accuses him of being the double agent. The claim is designed to discredit Lawrence…
