Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is about HK$40.79 million

Hit Netflix Show Cost Just $26 Million To Make

'Treason' was made on a significantly smaller budget than many other Netflix number one series Netflix Netflix has revealed that it only spent $26.2 million (£21.7 million) on making a spy thriller with a twist which the master of suspense, Stephen King, described as a "jaw dropper." Most Hollywood studios don't seem to understand the old adage that less is more. Even the faintest hint that a show will be a hit usually spurs studios to give the green light to a sequel, and sometimes even a string of them, before it even makes it to the opening night. Netflix is one of the few exceptions. In December 2022 the streamer lifted the curtain on Treason, a five-part show starring two Marvel actors – Daredevil's Charlie Cox and Black Widow antagonist Olga Kurylenko. It was a tense and twisting tale of blackmail and double-dealing at the heart of MI6, the secretive British equivalent of the CIA. Despite having all the hallmarks of a blockbuster that could run and run, Netflix billed it from the start as being a 'limited series' and it has stuck to its guns. The show has so many twists and turns that it's tough to succinctly summarize all of them. In short, Cox has the role of Adam Lawrence, an up-and-coming intelligence officer who becomes the head of MI6 after his former lover, a Russian spy played by Kurylenko, poisons his boss. Unbeknownst to Lawrence, she has done this in order to maneuver him into the top job so that he can tell her the name of the British double agent who murdered her team. Although he initially refuses, he is forced to go along with her when his boss recovers and accuses him of being the double agent. The claim is designed to discredit Lawrence…