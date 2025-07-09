TAO Alpha appoints YouTuber Mark Moss as Chief Bitcoin Strategist to build BTC treasury

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 21:27
Union
U$0.000421-52.80%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,143.72+3.86%
Bittensor
TAO$381.08+28.51%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01164+1.39%

U.K.-based firm TAO Alpha PLC appoints internet personality and BTC advocate Mark Moss as its Chief Bitcoin Strategist to establish its a BTC treasury as part of its rebranding.

According to a press release received by crypto.news, the publicly listed artificial intelligence and infrastructure company is planning to rebrand itself as Satsuma Technology. As part of this rebranding effort, the company will establish its own Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy under the guidance of Mark Moss.

Mark Moss will be appointed as the company’s Chief Bitcoin Strategist starting from August 1, 2025. Around the same time, TAO Alpha also plans to close its private investor offering of shares for U.K and U.S. investors, which began on June 24 and June 27 respectively.

The Chief Bitcoin Strategist will work together with the Board of Directors to optimize the company’s Bitcoin-focused treasury, ensuring that it is able to accelerate and efficiently perform to the benefit of the company’s core business. The press release details ways this can be achieved, including raising “non-dilutive” capital and generating BTC yield through the treasury.

Chairman of TAO Alpha, soon-to-be renamed Satsuma Technology, Matt Lodge stated that Moss will be one of several new hires that will be at the helm of expanding the company’s shift into decentralized finance.

“The Board is thrilled to be able to recruit a senior hire of Mark Moss’ calibre and influence. Mark has long been a champion of the Bitcoin sector and his treasury work is as impressive as his wider impact on the DeFi community as a whole,” said Lodge in his statement.

Who is Mark Moss?

Mark Moss is an American entrepreneur, investor, educator, and vocal advocate of Bitcoin and sound money. He became officially active in the crypto space in 2015 when he launched his online crypto publication Block United, later rebranded to Signal Profits around 2016.

His YouTube channel, simply named Mark Moss, approximately 713,000 subscribers and over 1,300 educational and market-analysis videos that educate institutions on how to embed Bitcoin into their treasury strategies.

In addition, he is also the host of The Mark Moss Show, a nationally syndicated iHeartRadio podcast focused on Bitcoin, macroeconomics, AI, decentralization, and economic trends. He also frequently makes guest appearances on other podcasts to talk about Bitcoin price forecasts and macro investment strategy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

United States Building Permits Change dipped from previous -2.8% to -3.7% in August

United States Building Permits Change dipped from previous -2.8% to -3.7% in August

The post United States Building Permits Change dipped from previous -2.8% to -3.7% in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00166416+10.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012573+26.12%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000752-16.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:20
Share
Strategy transferred 7,383 BTC to 3 new wallets 11 hours ago, worth about $796 million

Strategy transferred 7,383 BTC to 3 new wallets 11 hours ago, worth about $796 million

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, MicroStrategy (Strategy) transferred 7,383 BTC (worth US$796 million) to three new wallets 11 hours ago, possibly to improve custody. Historically,
Bitcoin
BTC$115,283.61+3.92%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+30.28%
Share
PANews2025/06/30 11:35
Share
SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

GDLC's approval coincides with SEC adopting generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, which would expedite the launch process.
Solana
SOL$196.79+10.42%
XRP
XRP$2.5331+5.67%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04758+16.64%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:26
Share

Trending News

More

United States Building Permits Change dipped from previous -2.8% to -3.7% in August

Strategy transferred 7,383 BTC to 3 new wallets 11 hours ago, worth about $796 million

SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Switzerland is accelerating efforts to upgrade its free trade agreement with China amid stalled tariff discussions with the U.S.