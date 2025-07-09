H100 Group raises $54 million for its Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 17:18
Newton
AB$0.007753+1.00%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0844+10.76%
Octavia
VIA$0.0193+21.38%

Swedish health tech firm H100 Group has raised over $54 million via share and convertible debenture issues to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy.

H100 Group AB, a Swedish health technology company focusing on longevity and AI-driven health services, has successfully closed two key funding rounds, raising around SEK 516 million (~$54M). The capital raise was done via a directed share issue (Tranche 6, issuing 27.17 million shares at SEK 6.38) and a directed convertible debenture issue (Tranche 7, SEK 342.3 million, conversion price SEK 8.48).

The directed share issue diluted existing shareholders by about 10.1%, and if all convertible debentures from Tranche 7 are converted, it could cause an additional dilution of around 14.3%.

Investors from these tranches also have rights to participate in a future Tranche 8, which will be another convertible debenture issuance with a conversion price set 33% higher than Tranche 7.

The funds will support H100 Group’s Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, aimed at preserving capital and strengthening the balance sheet by investing in Bitcoin (BTC).

This latest funding follows a previous agreement announced in June, where H100 secured a SEK 150 million (approx. $15.82 million) convertible loan guarantee from Blockstream CEO Adam Back to accelerate its BTC accumulation. That deal built on an earlier raise in May, where H100 brought in SEK 21 million ($2.2 million) through 0% interest convertible loans—also led by Back, alongside other investors such as Morten Klein and Crafoord Capital Partners. Including all previous raises, total capital secured to date amounts to SEK 921 million (approximately $96 million).

H100’s aggressive fundraising for Bitcoin appears fueled by its initial $490,000 purchase of 4.39 BTC in May, which sent shares up nearly 40%, prompting the company to double down on its crypto treasury strategy. According to BitcoinTreasuries, H100 currently holds 247.5 BTC on its balance sheet.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.11553+15.43%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02323+9.00%
Threshold
T$0.01324+9.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Share
‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

Vitalik Buterin has slammed recent calls to reduce the waiting period to unstake ETH.
Particl
PART$0.266+0.45%
Ethereum
ETH$4,126.56+10.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 19:30
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,991.43+3.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000303-0.72%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

Switzerland is accelerating efforts to upgrade its free trade agreement with China amid stalled tariff discussions with the U.S.