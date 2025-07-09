Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) Appoints Mark Moss as Chief Bitcoin Strategist

PANews reported on July 9 that the listed company Satsuma Technology (formerly Tao Alpha PLC) announced the appointment of Mark Moss as chief Bitcoin strategist. This appointment will officially take effect on August 1, 2025.

It is reported that Mark Moss is a well-known expert in the field of Bitcoin with more than ten years of experience, dedicated to helping institutions and individuals incorporate Bitcoin into financial strategies. He provides Bitcoin financial management advice to private equity funds, sovereign entities and listed companies through in-depth analysis of macroeconomics, on-chain data and monetary principles. In addition, Mark is also actively involved in the DeFi community. His YouTube channel has about 712,000 subscribers, publishes more than 1,300 educational and market analysis videos, and interacts with 169,000 fans on other social platforms to share Bitcoin-related dynamics.

The company's board of directors said the appointment is aimed at optimizing Bitcoin's financial strategy to enhance core business performance. Mark will assist the company in achieving non-dilutive capital raising through financial gains and accelerating business development.

Earlier news, Tao Alpha, a British listed company, changed its name to Satsuma Technology and continued to focus on Bittensor and Bitcoin-led financial strategies.

