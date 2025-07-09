US sanctions network aiding North Korean IT workers in targeting crypto companies

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:40
Union
U$0.000418-52.66%

Continuing its crackdown on North Korea’s efforts to infiltrate U.S. companies, the Treasury Department has sanctioned two individuals and four entities for aiding malicious IT workers in infiltrating crypto firms.

A North Korean national, Song Kum Hyok, and a Russian national, Gayk Asatryan, have been sanctioned by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control for their roles in supporting North Korean IT worker operations targeting the crypto sector.

According to OFAC, Song Kum Hyok has ties to North Korea’s Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB) and its subordinate hacking unit Andariel. He has been accused of creating fake identities using stolen U.S. citizen information to help foreign-based DPRK IT workers secure remote jobs, primarily in crypto-related firms.

These workers would then split earnings with Song, generating revenue for North Korea’s sanctioned weapons programs.

Meanwhile, Asatryan is accused of using his Russia-based firms, Asatryan LLC and Fortuna LLC, to employ dozens of DPRK IT workers under contracts with North Korean state trading companies. 

These entities, namely, Korea Songkwang Trading Corporation and Korea Saenal Trading Corporation, have also been sanctioned for their role in dispatching workers abroad to fund the regime.

OFAC said these actions were a part of a strategic initiative to thwart North Korea’s efforts to deploy thousands of skilled IT workers, mainly based in China and Russia, who use falsified documents and fake profiles to gain employment in crypto and tech firms.

Once embedded, these malicious actors allegedly use freelance platforms and crypto exchanges to receive and launder funds back to the regime. 

“These workers are instructed to deliberately obfuscate their identities, locations, and nationalities, typically using false personas, proxy accounts, stolen identities, and falsified or forged documentation,” the Treasury said, adding that they often exploit freelance platforms and crypto exchanges to launder earnings back to North Korea.

Investigators have warned that North Korea’s cyber infiltration strategy has evolved significantly in recent years. While early efforts focused on direct hacks by groups like Lazarus, the regime now increasingly relies on deception-based methods to quietly embed operatives in legitimate firms.

Crypto investigator ZachXBT estimates that as many as 920 North Korean IT workers may have infiltrated roles in the digital asset sector, generating over $16 million in payroll from unsuspecting employers.

Recognising the scale of the threat, U.S. authorities are now striking at the infrastructure sustaining North Korea’s IT infiltration schemes. The Department of Justice has led recent efforts, bringing criminal charges against DPRK-linked operatives, pursuing asset forfeiture cases targeting millions in laundered crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.11553+15.43%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02323+9.00%
Threshold
T$0.01324+9.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Share
‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

Vitalik Buterin has slammed recent calls to reduce the waiting period to unstake ETH.
Particl
PART$0.266+0.45%
Ethereum
ETH$4,126.56+10.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 19:30
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,991.43+3.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000303-0.72%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

Switzerland is accelerating efforts to upgrade its free trade agreement with China amid stalled tariff discussions with the U.S.