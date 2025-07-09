Coinbase Launches Onramp API to Support Developers to Build “Buy Coins with Apple Pay” Features into Apps

By: PANews
2025/07/09 10:23

PANews reported on July 9 that the Coinbase developer platform announced the launch of the Onramp API, which allows developers to build the ability to purchase cryptocurrencies using Apple Pay in their apps without pop-ups, redirects, or account logins. The feature is now available on Moonshot. This release marks the first API-based deposit channel supported by Coinbase. Features of the Onramp API include: providing a customizable user experience, with the app as the interface, without redirects; fast integration, with a single endpoint to create and execute deposit transactions; support for Apple Pay, for the fastest conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency; and support for guest checkout, without the need to log in to a Coinbase account. However, this feature is currently limited to the United States, and users must have a U.S. mobile number and pay in U.S. dollars.

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years.
‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

Vitalik Buterin has slammed recent calls to reduce the waiting period to unstake ETH.
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
