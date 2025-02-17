PA Daily | Binance will delist AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE; Argentine President accused of fraud due to LIBRA token scandal

Today's news tips:

Binance will delist AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE on February 24

Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones' investment firm holds $426.9 million in BlackRock IBIT

Bubblemaps: LIBRA and MELANIA tokens are suspected to be operated by the same conspiracy group

Argentine President Javier Milei Accused of Fraud in LIBRA Token Scandal

Affected by Binance delisting: VITE fell 40% in a short period of time, and AMB fell 22%

Vitalik will be doing a flash text interview on Tako from February 19th to 20th. We are now asking the community for questions.

Analysis: BTC may maintain a sluggish trend in the short term, and the market favors the $110,000 BTC call option at the end of March

Japanese listed company Metaplanet spent 4 billion yen to increase its holdings of 269.43 BTC

Regulatory/Macro

Crypto Detective Finds New Evidence Proving Jack Dorsey and Bitcoin Are Very Close

According to Cointelegraph monitoring, American entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is once again speculated to be the man behind the anonymous creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, and a post on the X platform has once again sparked a debate about one of the biggest mysteries in the cryptocurrency world to date. In a post on the X platform on February 15, Seán Murray, president and editor-in-chief of the financial news website deBanked, compiled a bunch of facts, figures and dates related to Bitcoin, which he said were also related to Dorsey, who has been one of the most powerful advocates of Bitcoin for more than a decade. However, some people believe that the evidence is not conclusive. Jack Dorsey denied that he was Satoshi Nakamoto in an interview with computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman in April 2020. However, Murray said he thought Dorsey "might" be Satoshi Nakamoto, noting that Dorsey has shown cypherpunk tendencies since studying computer science in college in 1996, such as wearing an RSA shirt of Hashcash inventor Adam Back, and later wrote a manifesto in 2001 about how to leave a mark on the world without leaving a trace. One of Murray’s most striking observations is that the first Bitcoin transaction took place on January 11, Dorsey’s mother’s birthday, while the last Bitcoin block allegedly mined by Nakamoto took place on his father’s birthday, March 5, 2010. Murray also states that Nakamoto allegedly registered the Bitcoin forum on November 19, Dorsey’s birthday. Murray also claims that the original Bitcoin source code documents are all timestamped to 4 a.m. — though it’s unclear what time zone that is — which Murray claims is the time Dorsey once set in his Twitter profile. Nakamoto is said to have used “brute force” methods to create Bitcoin addresses, including one that begins with “jD2m,” which Murray claims stands for “Jack Dorsey 2 Mint,” a reference to Dorsey’s former home at 2 Mint Plaza in San Francisco. Dorsey has not confirmed this. Murray also claims that Nakamoto “accidentally” logged into Internet Relay Chat on January 10, 2009, revealing a real IP address located in California — the home of Twitter and where Dorsey spends most of his time. Murray said that Nakamoto told people on the Bitcoin forum on December 5, 2010 not to donate Bitcoin to WikiLeaks, while noting that nine days later, on December 14, Twitter received a "secret court order" requiring it to hand over all information about WikiLeaks. Dorsey, while not CEO of Twitter at the time, remained on the company's board. Murray also claimed that Nakamoto last logged into the Bitcoin forum the day before, on December 13.

Cantor Fitzgerald purchased more than $1 billion worth of MSTR shares in Q4 last year

According to Bitcoin News, bond trading giant Cantor Fitzgerald, under the previous leadership of Howard Lutnick, purchased more than $1 billion worth of MicroStrategy (MSTR) shares in the fourth quarter of 2024, making it the company's largest shareholder. The average purchase price was $229, and the value of these shares has now risen by 47%. Lutnick is currently the head of US President Trump's newly established sovereign wealth fund and also serves as Secretary of Commerce.

Project News

LIBRA project consultant Hayden Davis admitted that the project team sniped at the LIBRA launch.

YouTube blogger Coffeezilla released an interview with "Hayden Davis", one of the four creators of the LIBRA token. During the interview, he admitted that the LIBRA team sniped when LIBRA was launched, and the MELANIA team also sniped when MELANIA was launched. Coffeezilla also mentioned that the other three LIBRA creators are Julian Peh (Kip Protocol), Mauricio Novelli (Argentina Technology Forum) and Manuel Godoy (Argentina Technology Forum). On February 14, 2025, the project received support from Javier Milei.

Viewpoint

Michael Saylor: Will continue to acquire Bitcoin, will not face risks due to price fluctuations, $100 billion opportunity lies in Layer3

According to Wu, Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), said in an interview with the media: "We will continue to develop Bitcoin and regard it as a "digital Manhattan" - a digital asset. We will continue to acquire Bitcoin and use it as collateral to start other businesses. As the price of Bitcoin rises, we will continue to do similar things and see new opportunities." In addition, regarding the view that "MicroStrategy may be at risk if the average purchase price of Bitcoin exceeds $150,000", Michael Saylor disagreed with this view because most of the company's Bitcoin was acquired through equity, and the Bitcoin it owns as collateral is 15 times the debt. Moreover, its debt is non-recourse and has a term of more than four years, which means that even if Bitcoin plummets 98%, the company will not face liquidation risks, and the company has permanent capital. Michael Saylor said that he does not pay attention to the Bitcoin price cycle and believes that Bitcoin will rise by an average of 29% per year in the next 21 years; according to this benchmark, by 2045, the price of each Bitcoin will reach $13 million. He also said that MicroStrategy will not lend or pledge Bitcoin to earn interest in the future, and expects that we will develop from only a few companies adopting the Bitcoin standard to dozens, hundreds, and eventually thousands of companies. Regarding whether to develop a second-layer Bitcoin network, Michael Saylor said that his company will first observe the market development and believes that MicroStrategy can be regarded as already operating on the third layer of Bitcoin. He said: "In the future, second-layer solutions like Lightning may be successful, but I think the real $100 billion opportunity is on the third layer." Regarding his views on other cryptocurrencies, Michael Saylor said: "Why hold the second best thing? You only need the best, and Bitcoin is the best." Regarding how much cryptocurrency he personally holds, Michael Saylor said: "I don't hold any other cryptocurrency. About four years ago, I publicly disclosed that I held 17,732 Bitcoins, and the purchase price at that time was slightly less than $10,000 per coin. Since then, I have bought some more, but I have never sold them. Therefore, I now hold more Bitcoin than I did then, but I have not publicly disclosed how much I have increased."

Jupiter: Did not participate in the issuance of LIBRA in any form, and no team members were found to have engaged in fundraising

Regarding the LIBRA token, Jupiter, a decentralized exchange in the Solana ecosystem, said on the X platform: "A few members of the team learned directly from Kelsier Ventures about two weeks ago that at some point, there would be a token project related to Argentine President Javier Milei. Although we were skeptical at first, we then saw credible evidence on Twitter from Milei's personal account that he was serious about this. That's all we know. We are completely unaware of the transactions between Milei and the market makers, and have never participated in any form." Jupiter also stated that in the meme coin circle, the news that an "Argentine coin" is about to be issued has long been an open secret, but adhering to its principle of confidentiality, Jupiter has never disclosed this to anyone, either online or offline. In addition, no one in the team has ever received any LIBRA tokens or related rewards. The developers of Jupiter products have never known the date, time or contract address (CA) of the issuance in advance. Only Meow himself learned about it on the day of issuance, but he did not know the contract address or specific time, and had never participated in it in any way. Ben from Meteora learned the contract address a few minutes before the release for verification, but did not share it with the Jupiter team until the information was made public. Jupiter neither verified the contract address in advance nor immediately, which is in stark contrast to the FUD circulating on Twitter. Instead, Jupiter waited for public confirmation from Milei's Twitter account and sufficient trading volume. In addition, Jupiter stated: "We take allegations of insider trading extremely seriously. We have conducted our own investigation and found no evidence of any scrambling by team members. If you have evidence that Jupiter employees leaked information or engaged in scrambling, please contact us directly."

Changpeng Zhao: Hope to see more on-chain AI agent development, refuses to promote specific tokens

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said on the X platform that he is not trying to promote any specific AI agent token. But he hopes to see more on-chain AI agent development with real use cases. Real development usually happens after the hype has passed.

Hashed Partner: Meme Coins Need Community Belief and Sustainable Value to Survive

Ryan Kim, partner at Hashed, said that although many tokens with Ponzi economic characteristics have collapsed, some Memecoins have survived. He believes that the key to the survival of these tokens lies in the enthusiasm and almost religious faith of the community. Ryan pointed out that in order to exist in the long run, Memecoin needs to pursue sustainable and achievable values, such as love, peace and community spirit, rather than relying solely on short-term hype and market sentiment.

Syncracy Capital: The current market panic about SOL is a good investment opportunity

Daniel Cheung, co-founder of Syncracy Capital, said that the current market panic about SOL (Solana) is intensifying, but he believes that Solana is still the leading blockchain in this cycle. He expects the launch of Solana-related ETFs may be earlier than the market generally expects. He advises investors to enter the market when the market is fearful, believing that this is an opportunity with an attractive risk-return ratio suitable for investors willing to hold for a few months.

Important data

Analysis: The LIBRA team is suspected of using three internal wallets to buy $1.6 million of LIBRA, making a profit of $6.65 million

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the LIBRA team is suspected of using three internal wallets to snap up their own tokens, making a profit of about $6.65 million. A few hours before LIBRA went online, the wallet address "0xcEAe...06e2" bridged $1.6 million USDC to Solana's three wallets through Avalanche, snapped up 3.77 million LIBRA tokens, and then quickly sold them, selling $8.25 million USDC and making a net profit of $6.65 million. In addition, the wallet was also found to bridge USDC from Avalanche to Solana to compensate Dave Portnoy, so it is speculated that "0xcEAe...06e2" may belong to the LIBRA team.

11.2 million SOL from FTX bankruptcy auction will be unlocked on March 1, worth about $2.06 billion

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the 11.2 million SOL (worth about $2.06 billion) from the FTX bankruptcy auction will be unlocked on March 1, 2025. Previously, FTX sold a total of 41 million SOL through three auctions, and the main buyers and their returns are as follows: Galaxy purchased 25.52 million SOL at $64 per coin, with a return rate of 187%; Pantera and other buyers purchased 13.67 million SOL at $95 per coin, with a return rate of 93%; Figure and other buyers purchased 1.8 million SOL at $102 per coin, with a return rate of 80%.

A whale is at risk of being liquidated on Compound, involving 488.49 WBTC

According to Onchain Lens, a whale on the Compound platform is at risk of being liquidated, involving 488.49 WBTC (worth $46.99 million). The current health rate is 1.02 and the liquidation price is $91,785. During the price drop in 2022, this whale faced liquidation three times, with a cumulative loss of 74,426 cWBTC (worth $32.82 million).

The suspected Barstool founder received $5 million in compensation after losing $5.34 million on LIBRA

According to Lookonchain monitoring, an insider knew that LIBRA was going to be launched in advance, but bought it too late and lost 26,577 SOL (US$5.34 million), but he seemed to be compensated with 5 million USDC. @chooserich disclosed that the wallet may belong to Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente), founder of Bartool Sports. The day before LIBRA went online, the wallet "3apupK...Z1LF" was created and received 29,000 SOL (US$5.76 million). The wallet began to buy LIBRA about 9 minutes after LIBRA went online, when the price had soared to US$1.75. The wallet spent 28,740 SOL (US$5.77 million) to buy 2.3 million LIBRA at an average price of US$2.51. The price of LIBRA began to fall after hitting US$4.56, causing the wallet to lose more than US$5 million. After receiving 4.5 million USDC, the wallet liquidated LIBRA and received 2,163 SOL (US$430,000), and then received another 500,000 USDC. It is worth noting that this wallet also received 650,000 LIBRA sent by the LIBRA team, but it was quickly returned.