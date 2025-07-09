Tether Invests in Blockchain Analytics Firm Crystal Intelligence to Tackle Stablecoin Misuse

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/09 02:00
Threshold
T$0.01326+9.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02591+3.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00922+6.71%

Tether, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, has made a new investment in Crystal Intelligence, a blockchain analytics firm.

In a blog post, Tether shares its growing focus on improving transparency and combating illicit use of stablecoins across blockchain networks.

Crystal Intelligence, originally launched by blockchain software firm Bitfury, provides data-driven tools for analyzing blockchain transactions. The firm is used by law enforcement, regulators, and financial institutions to detect and investigate suspicious crypto activity.

With this investment, Tether said it aims to deepen its collaboration with Crystal and further integrate advanced analytics into its compliance and monitoring systems.

Building on Past Collaboration: Scam Alert Platform

Earlier this year, the two firm’s launched Scam Alert, a public platform that flags wallet addresses linked to fraud, hacks, and other malicious activity. The platform is designed to enhance transparency and give the crypto community and regulators more visibility into bad actors.

Through the Scam Alert initiative, Tether and Crystal said they have already provided insights into addresses associated with phishing schemes and other illicit activity.

The continued partnership will likely lead to broader data-sharing efforts and more sophisticated tools aimed at preventing criminal use of stablecoins.

A Proactive Approach to Stablecoin Risk

Tether said it has frequently faced criticism for its role in the broader crypto space, particularly regarding the potential misuse of its USDT token in illicit finance. However, this investment shows a more proactive and cooperative approach to addressing regulatory concerns.

“We believe that combining Tether’s resources with Crystal’s analytics capabilities will significantly enhance our ability to identify and respond to illicit activities,” said Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino.

The company has also emphasized its ongoing commitment to working closely with global regulators and law enforcement agencies to ensure its stablecoin remains a safe and transparent tool for global finance. As the demand for stablecoins continues to grow, so does the need for stronger compliance frameworks.

Tether Unveils Plans for Decentralized AI Platform

Tether is expanding beyond stablecoins and into artificial intelligence with the upcoming launch of Tether AI, a decentralized, open-source AI platform designed to run on peer-to-peer networks.

Unveiled by CEO Paolo Ardoino on May 5, Tether AI will support direct payments in USDT and Bitcoin, and will operate without centralized servers or API keys.

It’s described as a modular AI runtime capable of running on any device, offering developers greater privacy, autonomy, and security.

At its core is a concept called “Personal Infinite Intelligence”, suggesting customizable AI agents tailored to user needs and hardware.

Tether’s in-house AI models are already powering tools like a translation service, voice assistant, and Bitcoin wallet assistant, according to Ardoino.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.11553+15.43%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02323+9.00%
Threshold
T$0.01324+9.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Share
‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

Vitalik Buterin has slammed recent calls to reduce the waiting period to unstake ETH.
Particl
PART$0.266+0.45%
Ethereum
ETH$4,126.56+10.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 19:30
Share
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,991.43+3.64%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000303-0.72%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

‘Part of security deal’- Vitalik Buterin shuts down ETH unstaking queue criticism

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

Switzerland is accelerating efforts to upgrade its free trade agreement with China amid stalled tariff discussions with the U.S.