Will Elon Musk’s America Party facilitate green Bitcoin?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/09 01:57
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000008484+12.71%

On July 7, 2025, on X, Elon Musk claimed that his recently announced political party will embrace Bitcoin, stating that “fiat is hopeless.” In the past, Musk had conflicting relations with Bitcoin. In 2021, his company, Tesla, halted support of Bitcoin payments, citing Bitcoin’s environmental impact. What is Musk’s current political platform, and what’s his stance on Bitcoin’s environmental impact?

The America Party

After a very public disagreement with U.S. President Donald Trump over government spending, Elon Musk took to X on July 4 to state that Independence Day is the perfect time to ask people if they want independence from a two-party system and attached the poll: “Should we create the America Party?”

There were only two options, yes and no. In 24 hours, over 1.2 million votes were cast, with “yes” beating “no” at a 2:1 ratio. Then, Musk claimed that the focus on several seats in the Senate and several House districts would be enough to have political influence. Several hours later, he declared that the party was formed “to give you back your freedom.”

Many Republicans expressed displeasure, noting that “the third party” would only split the Republican vote and let Democrats win instead of fixing the country. Some suggested that the third party already exists, and it’s called MAGA. Others offered Musk to join the Libertarian Party instead, as it already has some achievements and it’s better not to begin from scratch.

On July 5, 2025, Musk launched another poll, asking if we need a party that represents the 80% in the middle. 80% of voters chose the “yes” answer. 

While Musk is yet to release the party’s platform, he replied “yeah” to several points offered by tech investor Tyler Palmer. In his view, the America Party should reduce debt and fight for responsible spending, modernize the military with AI robotics, boost technologies and AI, reduce regulation (especially in the energy sector), and be pronatalist and pro-free speech. As Musk greeted this post, it was copied many times by other accounts, publishing it as the America Party platform.

On July 7, 2025, an X user, Renato Lima, asked Musk if the America Party is going to embrace Bitcoin. Musk replied, “Fiat is hopeless, so yes.”

Someone has already created a “not affiliated” account of the America Party on X. In several days, it got over 300,000 subscribers, including notable Bitcoin influencers. The account posts Musk’s statements and silently promotes a memecoin via a link in the bio.

Musk’s environmental concerns and Bitcoin

A huge part of Musk’s success is intertwined with his push for eco-friendly technology. It has been impacting his businesses, his political activity, and his relationships with cryptocurrencies.

Musk’s dedication and leadership in producing electric vehicles are based on his concern about climate change and CO2 emissions. Prioritizing solar power over fossil fuels is another element of Musk’s strive to rebuild the industries so that emissions will be reduced.

Notably, after Trump’s victory in the 2024 election, Musk backed Trump’s crackdown on electric vehicles. He supported Trump’s aim to take away subsidies for those buying electric cars. According to Musk, it would hurt General Motors and Ford before Tesla.

As Tesla’s sales tanked this year, Musk criticized taking away subsidies on eco-friendly vehicles. While some claim that Musk was advocating for the subsidies’ removal in the past, he rather wanted to lift them from other oil/fossil-based industries too, so generally Musk never stepped away from his ecology focus. However, Musk’s recent “yeah” reply to the platform containing the “less regulation in energy” clause may look like a step back in terms of striving for the war on CO2 emissions.

In 2021, Musk made waves in the crypto market by publishing tweets about Dogecoin and Bitcoin. At some point, Tesla Motors started to accept Bitcoin as a payment for its vehicles. However, soon the company reconsidered its decision, citing Bitcoin’s environmental impact. As the Bitcoin network consumes as much energy as entire countries, Musk decided to look for greener options.

Despite Musk’s change of heart on Bitcoin, Tesla remained one of the top corporate holders of Bitcoin with 11,509 coins on its balance sheet, according to Bitbo. 

Bitcoin enthusiasts have found many ways to mine Bitcoin with excessive energy, effectively reducing harmful emissions rather than impacting the environment. So, it is not impossible for Elon Musk to be involved in Bitcoin without compromising his “green” reputation. 

Musk’s political ambitions

After several months of service as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk had to step down in May as his work was limited to a 130-day appointment. The department was set to cut government spending. He was usually seen with Trump and was present at high-profile meetings. This fact allegedly was annoying many people outside and inside Trump’s circle. 

In June, Musk began to criticize the project of the “One big, beautiful bill.” He cited the potential of increasing the U.S. national debt by a whopping $5 trillion in ten years, scrapping the achievements of Musk’s activity in the government in cutting spending. He said that he would start a new political party if the bill were adopted, which he did.

However, in July, his main obsession on X is the Epstein list. Musk is posting memes about it, asking why the case is not investigated properly, and replying to Epstein-themed posts of other users. On June 5, 2025, he mentioned that Trump is on the Epstein list. Ever since, Musk has been trying to use it as a tool in the conflict with the POTUS.

Yet, it’s not clear how serious Musk is when it comes to creating the America Party and what impact it can have. However, despite Musk’s advocacy for EV subsidies removal in the past, it doesn’t seem that the America Party can ignore ecological concerns. Speaking of Bitcoin, it is possible that Musk would popularize the eco-friendly ways of mining BTC the way he popularized electric vehicles.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

The regulated prediction market platform Kalshi announced today the launch of KalshiEco Hub, a new initiative partnering with Solana and Coinbase's Base network to drive blockchain-based prediction market innovation.
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 06:15
Share
UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01259+25.92%
MAY
MAY$0.03039+4.93%
SOON
SOON$0.8962+5.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
RealLink
REAL$0.07198+4.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01259+25.92%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Switzerland is accelerating efforts to upgrade its free trade agreement with China amid stalled tariff discussions with the U.S.