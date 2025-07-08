XRP price prediction in July 2025 – XRP getting closer to a massive breakout?

XRP continues its range-bound price action as important updates about the project continue to make their way in the cryptocurrency market.

Currently ranked in the 4th position with a market cap of $135.1 billion, XRP (XRP) has depreciated around 41% in price since reaching an all-time high of $3.84 in January 2018. The token has seen a lot of range, and is currently holding the $2-3 range, with long-term investors still hopeful on a big breakout and a move to a new ATH for this token.

In this article, we’ll discuss the XRP price prediction by giving you its short-term and long-term price forecasts, and specifically focus on XRP price prediction in July 2025.

The cryptocurrency XRP is a native token of the open-source blockchain XRP Ledger. The purpose of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology is to facilitate international money transactions and currency exchange. Additionally, investors use it to profit from market changes and store value.

On its payment platform, blockchain services provider Ripple also uses XRP and the XRP Ledger to let enterprises, organizations, and financial institutions conduct transactions.

The holders of XRP maintain that the token has a lot of upside in the coming years, and due to its large fan base, it is ranked among the top 5 cryptocurrencies in the world.

Now let’s discuss XRP price prediction in July 2025, both from a technical point of view and also look into some fundamental factors that could affect the price as well.

What can be a realistic projection for the XRP token? Let’s analyze this token for a short-term outlook and then discuss XRP price prediction in July 2025.

XRP coin price prediction: short-term outlook

According to CoinCodex’s XRP price prediction for the near future, the token is predicted to drop by -0.63% and reach $2.26 by August 7, 2025.

Analysts on X believe XRP is on its way to $3, and after breaking that, it can touch $4 as well.

Other analysts are also looking at buy signals, with some hinting at a ‘strong buy’ for this token.

XRP price factors for July 2025

As XRP is consolidating under a tightening technical triangle in July 2025 so far, it has stayed range-bound between about $2.20 and $2.60, signals indicating an impending breakout. The Teucrium 2× Long Daily XRP ETF’s exceeding of $158 million in assets under management, which represents consistent weekly inflows since April and a recent $33 million jump, is what spurred this move.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, has remained well below its May peak of about $112K, ranging between $108,500 and $109,000. The robust Bitcoin foundation is indicative of the overall robustness of cryptocurrencies driven by growing institutional adoption: A layer of political support has been provided by President Trump’s executive order creating a strategic bitcoin reserve (including XRP), the U.S. GENIUS Act, and spot BTC ETF inflows exceeding $14 billion in H1 2025.

There are still conflicting macroeconomic indicators. Expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year are being factored into market prices, which might spark major cryptocurrency rallies again. However, as evidenced by the July 7 declines in the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Bitcoin, Trump’s trade tariff threats have rattled stocks and could cause some volatility.

Given the robust ETF performance, encouraging macrotrends, and advantageous U.S. crypto policy, XRP appears to be well-positioned for a breakout, as evidenced by recent tight consolidation.

Either a flood of new ETF inflows or Bitcoin breaking through the ~$110K barrier zone will probably be the major catalyst. The path toward $3.00‑$3.50 could be opened with a strong advance through ~$2.60–$2.70. However, cautious traders are keeping a close eye on XRP because of its past failures, which have been dictated by historical prudence. If macro and on-chain trends combine, July appears to be the likely turning point.

Is XRP a good investment? Before investing in any cryptocurrency, including XRP, please identify and understand the inherent risks that can come due to market volatility. Also, it should be noted that the sentiment in the cryptocurrency market changes quickly, and a price point that was once considered a very strong support or resistance may become invalid in a very short time. Hence, it is advisable to do your research on the price action before having any price expectations for the future of the XRP token. Will XRP go up or down? Cryptocurrencies in general experience rapid price swings that are directly driven by market sentiments, community engagement, events like token burns, and so on. While it is hard to determine how high the XRP token will go, it is important to look out for potential buying factors that may include new partnerships, increased token holders, or viral campaigns in general. It is also vital that you rely on financial experts and consult them for XRP price prediction, but even after all that, you should remain cautious, as no one can accurately predict how high or low XRP can go. Should I invest in XRP? Before investing in any cryptocurrency or trusting any XRP price forecast, please identify and understand the inherent risks that can come due to market volatility. Also, it should be noted that cryptocurrencies in general are a highly speculative investment, and their success not only relies on market volatility but also the constant and sustainable growth of their community. Hence, it is advisable to do your research on the token’s fundamentals, which may very well decide the future of the XRP token.