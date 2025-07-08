XRP price prediction in July 2025 – XRP getting closer to a massive breakout?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:23
XRP
XRP$2.5143+5.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00919+6.86%

XRP continues its range-bound price action as important updates about the project continue to make their way in the cryptocurrency market.

Investors are hopeful that the token is getting closer to a big breakout, but when? Let’s find out in this XRP price prediction.

Table of Contents

  • What is XRP?
  • XRP short-term price prediction
  • XRP coin price prediction: short-term outlook
  • XRP price factors for July 2025

Currently ranked in the 4th position with a market cap of $135.1 billion, XRP (XRP) has depreciated around 41% in price since reaching an all-time high of $3.84 in January 2018. The token has seen a lot of range, and is currently holding the $2-3 range, with long-term investors still hopeful on a big breakout and a move to a new ATH for this token.

XRP price prediction in July 2025 - XRP getting closer to a massive breakout? - 1

In this article, we’ll discuss the XRP price prediction by giving you its short-term and long-term price forecasts, and specifically focus on XRP price prediction in July 2025.

What is XRP?

The cryptocurrency XRP is a native token of the open-source blockchain XRP Ledger.  The purpose of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology is to facilitate international money transactions and currency exchange.  Additionally, investors use it to profit from market changes and store value.

On its payment platform, blockchain services provider Ripple also uses XRP and the XRP Ledger to let enterprises, organizations, and financial institutions conduct transactions.

The holders of XRP maintain that the token has a lot of upside in the coming years, and due to its large fan base, it is ranked among the top 5 cryptocurrencies in the world.

Now let’s discuss XRP price prediction in July 2025, both from a technical point of view and also look into some fundamental factors that could affect the price as well.

XRP short-term price prediction

What can be a realistic projection for the XRP token? Let’s analyze this token for a short-term outlook and then discuss XRP price prediction in July 2025. 

XRP coin price prediction: short-term outlook

According to CoinCodex’s XRP price prediction for the near future, the token is predicted to drop by -0.63% and reach $2.26 by August 7, 2025.

Analysts on X believe XRP is on its way to $3, and after breaking that, it can touch $4 as well.

Other analysts are also looking at buy signals, with some hinting at a ‘strong buy’ for this token.

XRP price factors for July 2025

As XRP is consolidating under a tightening technical triangle in July 2025 so far, it has stayed range-bound between about $2.20 and $2.60, signals indicating an impending breakout.  The Teucrium 2× Long Daily XRP ETF’s exceeding of $158 million in assets under management, which represents consistent weekly inflows since April and a recent $33 million jump, is what spurred this move.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, has remained well below its May peak of about $112K, ranging between $108,500 and $109,000.  The robust Bitcoin foundation is indicative of the overall robustness of cryptocurrencies driven by growing institutional adoption:  A layer of political support has been provided by President Trump’s executive order creating a strategic bitcoin reserve (including XRP), the U.S. GENIUS Act, and spot BTC ETF inflows exceeding $14 billion in H1 2025.

There are still conflicting macroeconomic indicators. Expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year are being factored into market prices, which might spark major cryptocurrency rallies again. However, as evidenced by the July 7 declines in the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Bitcoin, Trump’s trade tariff threats have rattled stocks and could cause some volatility.

Given the robust ETF performance, encouraging macrotrends, and advantageous U.S. crypto policy, XRP appears to be well-positioned for a breakout, as evidenced by recent tight consolidation.  

Either a flood of new ETF inflows or Bitcoin breaking through the ~$110K barrier zone will probably be the major catalyst.  The path toward $3.00‑$3.50 could be opened with a strong advance through ~$2.60–$2.70.  However, cautious traders are keeping a close eye on XRP because of its past failures, which have been dictated by historical prudence. If macro and on-chain trends combine, July appears to be the likely turning point.

Is XRP a good investment?

Before investing in any cryptocurrency, including XRP, please identify and understand the inherent risks that can come due to market volatility. Also, it should be noted that the sentiment in the cryptocurrency market changes quickly, and a price point that was once considered a very strong support or resistance may become invalid in a very short time. Hence, it is advisable to do your research on the price action before having any price expectations for the future of the XRP token. 

Will XRP go up or down?

Cryptocurrencies in general experience rapid price swings that are directly driven by market sentiments, community engagement, events like token burns, and so on. 

While it is hard to determine how high the XRP token will go, it is important to look out for potential buying factors that may include new partnerships, increased token holders, or viral campaigns in general.  

It is also vital that you rely on financial experts and consult them for XRP price prediction, but even after all that, you should remain cautious, as no one can accurately predict how high or low XRP can go. 

Should I invest in XRP?

Before investing in any cryptocurrency or trusting any XRP price forecast, please identify and understand the inherent risks that can come due to market volatility. Also, it should be noted that cryptocurrencies in general are a highly speculative investment, and their success not only relies on market volatility but also the constant and sustainable growth of their community. Hence, it is advisable to do your research on the token’s fundamentals, which may very well decide the future of the XRP token. 

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.11657+16.57%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02332+9.68%
Threshold
T$0.01334+10.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Share
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.08124+11.91%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13877+4.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00921+7.21%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Share
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

In a bombshell filing, the SEC is prepared to allow generic listing standards for crypto ETFs. This would permit ETF listings without a specific case-by-case approval process. The filing’s language rests on cryptoassets that are commodities, not securities. However, the Commission is reclassifying many such assets, theoretically enabling an XRP ETF alongside many other new products. Why Generic Listing Standards Matter The SEC has been tacitly approving new crypto ETFs like XRP and DOGE-based products, but there hasn’t been an unambiguously clear signal of greater acceptance. Huge waves of altcoin ETF filings keep reaching the Commission, but there hasn’t been a corresponding show of confidence. Until today, that is, as the SEC just took a sweeping measure to approve generic listing standards for crypto ETFs: “[Several leading exchanges] filed with the SEC proposed rule changes to adopt generic listing standards for Commodity-Based Trust Shares. Each of the foregoing proposed rule changes… were subject to notice and comment. This order approves the Proposals on an accelerated basis,” the SEC’s filing claimed. The proposals came from the Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE Arca, which all the ETF issuers have been using to funnel their proposals. In other words, this decision on generic listing standards could genuinely transform crypto ETF approvals. A New Era for Crypto ETFs Specifically, these new standards would allow issuers to tailor-make compliant crypto ETF proposals. If these filings meet all the Commission’s criteria, the underlying ETFs could trade on the market without direct SEC approval. This would remove a huge bottleneck in the coveted ETF creation process. “By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of digital assets. This approval helps to maximize investor choice and foster innovation by streamlining the listing process,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins claimed in a press release. The SEC has already been working on a streamlined approval process for crypto ETFs, but these generic listing standards could accomplish the task. This rule change would rely on considering tokens as commodities instead of securities, but federal regulators have been reclassifying assets like XRP. If these standards work as advertised, ETFs based on XRP, Solana, and many other cryptos could be coming very soon. This quiet announcement may have huge implications.
Threshold
T$0.01334+10.88%
Waves
WAVES$0.8398+7.65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00166524+10.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:14
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’