Circle’s stablecoin monopoly could be the next Visa, and that’s not a compliment | Opinion

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 16:37
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000003452+1.52%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11584+2.25%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000962+8.57%

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

Circle is rapidly cementing itself as the dominant force in the regulated stablecoin market, leveraging early regulatory alignment and powerful partnerships with payment titans such as Shopify, Mastercard, and Visa. To many observers, this signals mainstream success—evidence that crypto is finally gaining institutional legitimacy. 

Beneath the surface of this victory lies a troubling reality.

Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) is quietly positioning itself to disintermediate Visa and Mastercard, complete with all the network fees, restrictions, and monopolistic pitfalls that crypto was designed to escape.

Circle’s path to dominance

Stablecoins offer a critical alternative to traditional payments, enabling users, particularly those in emerging economies, to sidestep onerous exchange rates and transaction fees and preserve purchasing power against volatile national currencies. Circle’s increasingly dominant position risks undermining the very advantages stablecoins once promised, converting a decentralized dream into a centralized reality.

The pathway Circle has chosen is strategic and admirable in most respects. Early regulatory engagement in the United States and proactive compliance have enabled Circle to position USDC as the ‘trusted’ stablecoin among financial institutions, regulators, and mainstream consumers alike. 

It’s the stablecoin that banks can feel comfortable with, exchanges list confidently, and fintech apps eagerly integrate. Recent partnerships with global payment giants further deepen this entrenchment, embedding USDC into international payment networks and nurturing its dominance. USDC has become ubiquitous across DeFi platforms and is quickly leveraging partnerships to become just as prevalent in mainstream finance.

Do we need multiple stablecoins?

Stablecoins should offer five essential attributes: speed, affordability, ease of use, consumer safety, and scalability. They present a unique conundrum: on a fundamental level, stablecoins appear largely interchangeable—each holds identical value and similar basic functionality (though they are not fungible between different issuers). 

From a typical user’s perspective, having multiple stablecoins available might seem redundant, as market consolidation around a single fungible stablecoin can unlock economies of scale and reduce friction. Yet beneath the surface, stablecoins differ meaningfully in transaction fees, settlement times, ease of use, programmability, and accessibility. 

These differences underscore why some competition among stablecoin issuers is critical. Without competition driving providers to lower fees and optimize performance, a dominant issuer like Circle can dictate market terms to its advantage, ultimately leaving consumers with higher costs, slower transfers, and reduced choice.

Without robust incentives or competitive market forces, there’s little to ensure that more than one stablecoin issuer can remain viable. This lack of healthy competition creates the perfect conditions for monopolistic power, where a single entity like Circle gains the authority and leverage similar to credit card networks, capable of imposing unavoidable transaction fees across all stablecoin payment transactions.

While an endless buffet of stablecoins to choose from can create unintended friction for users, the alternative, a single dominant issuer that can impose practically any fees it wishes, will have far worse consequences for users. It’s essential that multiple high-quality stablecoins remain viable to prevent an unfair monopoly.

The danger of centralization and ubiquity

Centralizing control of stablecoin payment channels, Circle is setting the stage for a new era of unavoidable transaction fees—fees remarkably similar to those imposed by traditional payment networks like Visa and Mastercard. Merchants and consumers, once hopeful about crypto’s potential to disrupt fee-heavy traditional finance, may soon find themselves subject to similar tolls on stablecoin usage. 

In this emerging scenario, Circle—not governments or open blockchain protocols—dictates terms, conditions, and costs. The risk of rent-seeking behavior, extracting incremental revenue at every payment checkpoint, becomes increasingly real.

Visa and Mastercard currently dominate the global payment landscape, together collecting billions in network and interchange fees annually—fees that act as an invisible tax on global commerce. A stablecoin monopoly, particularly one held by a private issuer like Circle, creates a similar dynamic in the blockchain space. Users and merchants adopting USDC could eventually have little choice but to accept Circle’s conditions or be shut out of essential financial networks.

A restaurant can’t simply stop accepting Visa without damaging the customer experience and losing sales. USDC is quickly approaching that same level of ubiquity, and if alternative stablecoins disappear, any fees Circle imposes will become just as unavoidable.

A call for openness and competition

Proponents of Circle’s strategy often argue that regulatory compliance and mainstream integration are necessary for the mass adoption of stablecoins. To an extent, this is true. The crypto ecosystem needs legitimacy, trust, and clear legal frameworks to attract mainstream participation. However, compliance and legitimacy should never come at the expense of openness, decentralization, and choice. It’s possible—and preferable—to have both.

Ultimately, regulators, users, and crypto advocates must demand openness and competition. Regulators should promote policies that enable multiple stablecoin models to flourish, not just one. Merchants and users should embrace alternatives to dominant stablecoins like USDC, signaling to Circle and others that stablecoin adoption must not come at the cost of monopolistic pricing or restrictive terms. And the broader crypto community should advocate for protocols and standards that maintain open, interoperable, and decentralized stablecoin infrastructures.

While it’s tempting to cheer Circle’s rise as crypto’s long-awaited mainstream breakthrough, a future where stablecoins become yet another omnipresent tollbooth on digital commerce is hardly worth celebrating. If we genuinely want blockchain technology to usher in a better financial future, we must ensure stablecoins remain tools of openness, freedom, and choice, not just another unavoidable fee at the checkout.

Ron Tarter
Ron Tarter

Ron Tarter is the CEO of MNEE, a gasless, low-fee stablecoin designed to make digital dollars more accessible and usable worldwide.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.11657+16.57%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02332+9.68%
Threshold
T$0.01334+10.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Share
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.08124+11.91%
CROSS
CROSS$0.13877+4.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00921+7.21%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Share
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

In a bombshell filing, the SEC is prepared to allow generic listing standards for crypto ETFs. This would permit ETF listings without a specific case-by-case approval process. The filing’s language rests on cryptoassets that are commodities, not securities. However, the Commission is reclassifying many such assets, theoretically enabling an XRP ETF alongside many other new products. Why Generic Listing Standards Matter The SEC has been tacitly approving new crypto ETFs like XRP and DOGE-based products, but there hasn’t been an unambiguously clear signal of greater acceptance. Huge waves of altcoin ETF filings keep reaching the Commission, but there hasn’t been a corresponding show of confidence. Until today, that is, as the SEC just took a sweeping measure to approve generic listing standards for crypto ETFs: “[Several leading exchanges] filed with the SEC proposed rule changes to adopt generic listing standards for Commodity-Based Trust Shares. Each of the foregoing proposed rule changes… were subject to notice and comment. This order approves the Proposals on an accelerated basis,” the SEC’s filing claimed. The proposals came from the Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE Arca, which all the ETF issuers have been using to funnel their proposals. In other words, this decision on generic listing standards could genuinely transform crypto ETF approvals. A New Era for Crypto ETFs Specifically, these new standards would allow issuers to tailor-make compliant crypto ETF proposals. If these filings meet all the Commission’s criteria, the underlying ETFs could trade on the market without direct SEC approval. This would remove a huge bottleneck in the coveted ETF creation process. “By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of digital assets. This approval helps to maximize investor choice and foster innovation by streamlining the listing process,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins claimed in a press release. The SEC has already been working on a streamlined approval process for crypto ETFs, but these generic listing standards could accomplish the task. This rule change would rely on considering tokens as commodities instead of securities, but federal regulators have been reclassifying assets like XRP. If these standards work as advertised, ETFs based on XRP, Solana, and many other cryptos could be coming very soon. This quiet announcement may have huge implications.
Threshold
T$0.01334+10.88%
Waves
WAVES$0.8398+7.65%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00166524+10.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:14
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Econoom waarschuwt: ‘Maak je klaar voor vuurwerk’