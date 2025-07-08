Nasdaq-ListedReal Estate Firm Murano Plans Bitcoin Treasury Strategy With $500M Equity Deal

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/08 14:10
Threshold
T$0.01334+10.88%
RealLink
REAL$0.07133+3.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,797.32+3.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012569+27.64%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2681+5.30%

Murano Global, a real estate company and a hotel chain in Mexico, has become the latest to announce its Bitcoin treasury initiative. The Nasdaq-listed firm said that it has already acquired 21 BTC.

The company announced on Monday that it has entered into an equity agreement of up to $500 million with Yorkville. The proceeds are “primarily” earmarked for BTC purchases, Murano noted.

Additionally, Murano has also joined “Bitcoin for Corporations” as a Chairman’s Circle Member, supporting corporate Bitcoin adoption. The crypto alliance is backed by BTC Inc. & Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

“We see Bitcoin as a transformative asset that not only offers long-term growth potential but also strengthens our balance sheet against inflation and systemic risk,” said Elias Sacal, Murano CEO and founder.

Murano Builds Bitcoin Strategy

The company stressed that it will continue with its core real estate strategy and operate its Mexican hotel and resort business, while using the operating cash flows, real estate assets, and capital market access to create a robust Bitcoin stack over time.

The initiative aims to enhance capital efficiency and liquidity, generating improved yield for shareholders, the release read.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets will be the acting financial and strategic advisor for Murano on its Bitcoin Treasury initiative.

Additionally, the firm is considering accepting Bitcoin for payments and BTC reward programs to enhance its hospitality operations.

Following the announcement, Murano’s stock fell 3.32% in after-hours trading, after closing down 1.68% at $10.53 on the Nasdaq on Monday. The stocks are currently trading at $10.53 at the time of writing.

Corporate Treasury BTC Allocations Shouldn’t be About Chasing Trends: Xapo CEO

Murano has become the latest to join the growing wave of corporate crypto treasuries. According to Bitcoin Treasuries, 135 listed firms have deployed this playbook in BTC alone, led by Strategy, Metaplanet, Twenty One, among others.

Seamus Rocca, Chief Executive Officer of Xapo Bank, told Cryptonews that though the rise of corporate treasury allocations to Bitcoin is significant, “it shouldn’t be about chasing trends or building oversized positions.”

“It’s about allocating what a business can afford to hold over a five-to-ten-year horizon, without being forced to sell into volatility,” he said. “Our view has been, and remains, that Bitcoin deserves serious consideration—but with a disciplined, long-term framework: focus on the asset itself, avoid speculative trading, and size positions responsibly.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Price Pressure Mounts With $10B Staking Withdrawals and Meme Coin Buzz Rising

Ethereum Price Pressure Mounts With $10B Staking Withdrawals and Meme Coin Buzz Rising

Ethereum breaking news highlights $10.2B in staking withdrawals as DeFi yields attract capital, while BullZilla presale tracker shows $580K raised and 28B tokens sold.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001297+0.54%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.003199+18.30%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001811+12.97%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 13:30
Share
Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.13778+4.28%
XRP
XRP$2.5207+5.17%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Share
xAI Launches Grok 4 Fast: A Leap in Cost-Efficient AI

xAI Launches Grok 4 Fast: A Leap in Cost-Efficient AI

The post xAI Launches Grok 4 Fast: A Leap in Cost-Efficient AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Sep 19, 2025 21:46 xAI introduces Grok 4 Fast, advancing cost-efficient reasoning models with superior token efficiency and performance, offering a unified architecture for enterprise and consumer applications. Introduction to Grok 4 Fast xAI has unveiled Grok 4 Fast, a groundbreaking advancement in cost-efficient reasoning models. Building on the successes of Grok 4, this new model offers exceptional token efficiency, making high-quality reasoning more accessible to developers and users across various domains. Grok 4 Fast integrates state-of-the-art cost-efficiency with advanced web and X search capabilities, featuring a 2M token context window and a unified architecture for both reasoning and non-reasoning modes. Performance and Efficiency According to xAI, Grok 4 Fast surpasses its predecessor, Grok 3 Mini, in reasoning benchmarks, achieving similar performance to Grok 4 while reducing token usage by 40%. This efficiency results in a 98% reduction in the cost to achieve the same performance on frontier benchmarks. The model’s enhanced intelligence density is verified by an independent review from Artificial Analysis, showcasing a superior price-to-intelligence ratio. Advanced Capabilities Grok 4 Fast is engineered with large-scale reinforcement learning, optimizing its tool-use capabilities. The model excels in deciding when to utilize tools like code execution or web browsing, boasting advanced agentic search capabilities. It can seamlessly browse the web, accessing real-time data and synthesizing information at high speeds, setting a new standard for cost-effective intelligence across general domains. Benchmark Success The model’s prowess is evident in LMArena’s Search Arena, where Grok 4 Fast, under the code name ‘menlo’, secured the top position with an Elo score of 1163, outperforming its nearest competitor by a significant margin. In the Text Arena, Grok 4 Fast ranks eighth, demonstrating its superior intelligence density compared to larger models. Unified Architecture Grok 4 Fast introduces…
RealLink
REAL$0.07146+3.49%
Xai
XAI$0.02861+9.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02581+2.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Price Pressure Mounts With $10B Staking Withdrawals and Meme Coin Buzz Rising

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

xAI Launches Grok 4 Fast: A Leap in Cost-Efficient AI

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight