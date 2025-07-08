US media: US Treasury Secretary said he plans to hold talks with China in the coming weeks to promote consultations on issues such as Sino-US trade

xAI Launches Grok 4 Fast: A Leap in Cost-Efficient AI

James Ding Sep 19, 2025 21:46 xAI introduces Grok 4 Fast, advancing cost-efficient reasoning models with superior token efficiency and performance, offering a unified architecture for enterprise and consumer applications. Introduction to Grok 4 Fast xAI has unveiled Grok 4 Fast, a groundbreaking advancement in cost-efficient reasoning models. Building on the successes of Grok 4, this new model offers exceptional token efficiency, making high-quality reasoning more accessible to developers and users across various domains. Grok 4 Fast integrates state-of-the-art cost-efficiency with advanced web and X search capabilities, featuring a 2M token context window and a unified architecture for both reasoning and non-reasoning modes. Performance and Efficiency According to xAI, Grok 4 Fast surpasses its predecessor, Grok 3 Mini, in reasoning benchmarks, achieving similar performance to Grok 4 while reducing token usage by 40%. This efficiency results in a 98% reduction in the cost to achieve the same performance on frontier benchmarks. The model's enhanced intelligence density is verified by an independent review from Artificial Analysis, showcasing a superior price-to-intelligence ratio. Advanced Capabilities Grok 4 Fast is engineered with large-scale reinforcement learning, optimizing its tool-use capabilities. The model excels in deciding when to utilize tools like code execution or web browsing, boasting advanced agentic search capabilities. It can seamlessly browse the web, accessing real-time data and synthesizing information at high speeds, setting a new standard for cost-effective intelligence across general domains. Benchmark Success The model's prowess is evident in LMArena's Search Arena, where Grok 4 Fast, under the code name 'menlo', secured the top position with an Elo score of 1163, outperforming its nearest competitor by a significant margin. In the Text Arena, Grok 4 Fast ranks eighth, demonstrating its superior intelligence density compared to larger models. Unified Architecture Grok 4 Fast introduces…