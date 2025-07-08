South Korean software developer Polaris Office files trademark application for Korean won stablecoin

By: PANews
2025/07/08 10:48

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Cryptonews, South Korean software developer Polaris Office applied to register a Korean won stablecoin trademark named POLAKRW, becoming the latest company to join the Korean stablecoin craze. The company submitted a total of 102 trademark applications involving three categories: encrypted asset programs, electronic payment services, and blockchain technology development.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

