Pump.fun revenue plummeted over 90% from historical peak

Meme coin launchpad Pump.fun recently saw its revenue drop by around 92% from its historic peak, indicating the continued decline of the platform’s hold on the crypto market.

On-chain data shows that the meme coin launchpad’s fees have been continuously going lower and lower over the past few days. This indicates a significant drop in generated revenue compared to the beginning of the year when it started off strong.

According to data from DeFi Llama, on July 6, the launchpad’s revenue only amounted to $533,410, while its fees have generated less than $922,890. This is the first time since March 2025 the platform has seen its daily fees fall lower than $1 million.

Compared to its historical peak on January 23, the platform’s revenue has gone down by 92% while its fees have gone down by 86%. Earlier this year, Pump.fun reached its peak revenue and protocol fees at $7.07 million for both categories.

The evident decline in the Pump.fun’s fees and revenues marks a fatal blow to the platform that heralded the age of Solana (SOL)-based meme coin domination in the crypto market. Although its fees briefly recovered by the end of March 2025 at $6.6 million, its revenue never went past $2.05 million.

Pump.fun on the decline

When compared on a monthly basis, the platform reached its peak in January with $137.12 million for both revenues and fees.

However, as of the end of June, its fees have fallen by more than 60%, hitting only $64.47 million. Meanwhile, the platform’s monthly revenue in June only reached $39.08 million, which amounts to less than 30% of its monthly peak.

Earlier in February, Pump.fun’s trading volume also declined by 63% as more celebrities jumped on the memecoin trend, only to result in high-profile scams.

As previously reported by crypto.news, data from Dune analytics showed that only less than 0.01% of Pump.fun addresses were able to turn a profit of $1 million in the past six months. On the other hand, nearly 60% of meme coin traders have experienced losses on the launchpad. This disparity has led to traders questioning whether the platform’s glory days are over.