Russia’s biggest state-backed bank sees no use for CBDC, so why push ahead anyway?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 19:17
Threshold
T$0.01343+11.45%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02834+8.33%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14572+5.54%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216-6.49%

Even as Russia gears up to launch its digital ruble, some of the country’s top bankers still aren’t sold on the idea.

As Russia moves closer to launching its own digital currency, questions are starting to grow louder about whether the country really needs a central bank digital currency. And most importantly, these concerns are coming not from critics abroad, but from within the country’s own financial system.

One of those questions is now being raised by one of the most influential bankers in Russia.

German Gref, the CEO of Russia’s largest state-controlled lender Sberbank, reportedly told reporters on the sidelines of the Bank of Russia’s annual Financial Congress that he didn’t see any scenario where the digital ruble would lead to a large-scale transformation of the economy.

Gref’s comments stand out not only because he leads Sberbank — what might be viewed as major indicator of Russia’s financial health given that it has over 100 million clients alone, or nearly 69% of the country’s population — but also because the bank is expected to play a central role in launching the digital ruble.

The Bank of Russia, however, sees things differently. It argues that the digital ruble — as a third form of national currency alongside cash and cashless money — could bring huge benefits over time.

In its recent research report on the digital ruble pilot, the central bank highlighted several potential benefits: faster, more transparent, and more secure financial transactions. However, these advantages appear to serve authorities more than ordinary citizens, as the digital ruble primarily offers new tools for state-level financial management and expanding financial inclusion.

Russia already has a solid digital payment setup, with its own versions of Visa/Mastercard plus some pretty advanced mobile banking apps. So, from a user’s point of view, it’s still not clear why anyone would really care to switch to a new payment method.

Cashbacks, but for lenders

Still, the Bank of Russia continues to highlight what it sees as long-term benefits. It plans to begin mass adoption of the digital ruble on September 1, 2026, and expects the system to become a regular part of financial life within five to seven years.

To make the digital ruble more appealing — especially for everyday users — the central bank is waiving all fees on transfers between individuals. Businesses still have to pay commissions, but they’re lower than what current payment systems or card services charge.

Russia's biggest state-backed bank sees no use for CBDC, so why push ahead anyway? - 1

For example, sending money from a private user to a business comes with a max fee of 1,500 rubles (around $19) or 0.3% of the transfer amount. Utility payments cost even less, capped at 10 rubles or 0.2%.

The central bank also offers incentives to banks and other participants helping to operate the digital ruble platform. These partners will receive small commissions for facilitating various types of transactions, although the amounts are tightly regulated. Payments are made in digital rubles and handled directly through the platform’s centralized accounting system.

Long shot

The Bank of Russia insists this is about the future. The digital ruble isn’t just another payment tool, the central bank says, emphasizing that it’s a step toward a more modern and flexible financial system. Officials believe the platform could make government payments more efficient, help track public funds more transparently, and even pave the way for new types of smart contracts and automation in finance.

But the Sberbank CEO isn’t convinced, at least not yet. There’s still time for the picture to shift.

The pilot phase for the digital ruble has been ongoing since August 2023, and more functionality is being tested gradually. Some might suggest that the real value of the digital ruble may only become apparent as international payment systems become more fragmented, and Russia seeks new tools to bypass sanctions and simplify trade with select foreign partners.

In that scenario, the digital ruble might not change everyday life for most Russians, but could still become a useful instrument for the state. One way or another, the Bank of Russia appears determined to stay the course, even as some of the country’s most powerful bankers openly question what it’s all for.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

The regulated prediction market platform Kalshi announced today the launch of KalshiEco Hub, a new initiative partnering with Solana and Coinbase's Base network to drive blockchain-based prediction market innovation.
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 06:15
Share
UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

The post UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. British crypto holders may soon face a very different landscape as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) moves to expand its regulatory reach in the industry. A new consultation paper outlines how the watchdog intends to apply its rulebook to crypto firms, shaping everything from asset safeguarding to trading platform operation. According to the financial regulator, these proposals would translate into clearer protections for retail investors and stricter oversight of crypto firms. UK FCA plans Until now, UK crypto users mostly encountered the FCA through rules on promotions and anti-money laundering checks. The consultation paper goes much further. It proposes direct oversight of stablecoin issuers, custodians, and crypto-asset trading platforms (CATPs). For investors, that means the wallets, exchanges, and coins they rely on could soon be subject to the same governance and resilience standards as traditional financial institutions. The regulator has also clarified that firms need official authorization before serving customers. This condition should, in theory, reduce the risk of sudden platform failures or unclear accountability. David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, said the proposals are designed to strike a balance between innovation and protection. He explained: “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust.” Geale noted that while the rules will not eliminate investment risks, they will create consistent standards, helping consumers understand what to expect from registered firms. Why does this matter for crypto holders? The UK regulatory framework shift would provide safer custody of assets, better disclosure of risks, and clearer recourse if something goes wrong. However, the regulator was also frank in its submission, arguing that no rulebook can eliminate the volatility or inherent risks of holding digital assets. Instead, the focus is on ensuring that when consumers choose to invest, they do…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01259+25.92%
MAY
MAY$0.03039+4.93%
SOON
SOON$0.8962+5.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:52
Share
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
RealLink
REAL$0.07198+4.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01259+25.92%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02
Share

Trending News

More

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

UK crypto holders brace for FCA’s expanded regulatory reach

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Switzerland is accelerating efforts to upgrade its free trade agreement with China amid stalled tariff discussions with the U.S.