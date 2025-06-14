DRW Investments buys about $100 million of Trump Media & Technology Group shares

PANews
2025/06/14 12:58
Salamanca
DON$0.000784+1.95%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.769+1.06%

PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Financial Times, DRW Investments, an investment company owned by US financial tycoon Don Wilson, bought about 4 million shares of Trump Media Technology Group, worth about $100 million, becoming one of the top investors in Trump Media Technology Group's cryptocurrency bets. But its competitor Jane Street is the largest investor in Trump Media Technology Group's cryptocurrency bets, and has invested about $375 million. DRW Investments is a major institutional player in the field of crypto assets. It hopes that the Trump administration will rethink the regulatory authority of the US securities industry and has previously called for the establishment of a new regulatory agency to replace the US SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Neo Pepe tops 2025 memecoins, raising $2m by Stage 4 as presale momentum and investor buzz hit new highs. #partnercontent
Stage
STAGE$0.0000583-2.83%
NEO
NEO$6.547+5.47%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.008359+5.51%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001259+3.79%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/25 22:29
Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

Lucas Moskowitz, Robinhood’s general counsel, told Cointelegraph that the platform’s “disclosures are best-in-class,” and “customers can trade crypto at the lowest cost on average”.
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13874+8.88%
Share
PANews2025/07/11 10:42
UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison

UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison

PANews reported on July 7 that according to FinanceFeeds , the UK Financial Conduct Authority ( FCA ) successfully obtained a total of more than 12 years of imprisonment for
Moonveil
MORE$0.03049-1.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 17:43

Trending News

More

Neo Pepe Coin crowned promising memecoin after $2m presale wows crypto investors

Florida probes Robinhood’s crypto trading promotion

UK FCA successfully sentenced two cryptocurrency fraudsters to a total of 12 years in prison

The Blockchain Group added 29 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,933

Stablecoins threaten financial stability, says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey