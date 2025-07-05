HEST: The core engine driving innovation in the Web3 betting industry

By: PANews
2025/07/05 13:16
Core DAO
CORE$0.2658+6.15%

With the continuous development of Web3 technology, the global betting market is experiencing unprecedented changes. The traditional betting industry has long been subject to the trust crisis and data opacity brought about by centralized management, while the decentralized and transparent data characteristics of blockchain technology have injected new vitality into the betting industry.

Recently, the all-category guessing platform HashEpoch has emerged and attracted more and more attention. It has built a system solution from the underlying public chain to the application ecosystem, demonstrating its market ambition and potential.

Speaking of betting, the most famous one in the market is polymaket, which is a typical platform that has entered the public eye from web3 and is well known to everyone. Unlike polymaket, which focuses on event prediction, Hash Epoch Sports Platform is positioned as a Web3 full-category betting platform. With its many years of industry experience and relevant background, its template is to integrate the entire betting industry chain and create a cross-border, full-category betting and competitive project aggregation platform, covering a variety of betting categories from sports events, e-sports to international hot event predictions.

HashEpoch builds a large guessing ecosystem through three aspects: "platform + public chain + token".

In the web2 era, HashEpoch is a leading participant in the guessing game, and the platform has its own traffic. In this context, the team is about to launch a guessing public chain - HashEpoch Sports Chain, which is expected to become the industry's first oracle public chain focusing on the guessing track. The purpose of building a public chain is to solve the problem of data verification on the chain for chess and card games and competitive games, and provide an efficient decentralized access solution for Web2 projects.

When the public chain goes online, the public chain token HEST will be launched simultaneously. As the core asset of the HashEpoch ecosystem, the HEST token will better empower the development of the ecosystem and capture value.

HEST Token: The Value Pillar of the HashEpoch Ecosystem

HEST is not only the native token of HashEpoch Sports Platform and HashEpoch Sports Chain, but also the core of the operation and value capture of the entire ecosystem. Its diversified application scenarios and innovative economic models provide a solid interest bond for users, developers and ecological participants.

Its application scenarios and main value are reflected in:

Ecological multi-scenario application : HEST plays multiple roles in the platform, including margin pledge, guessing participation, lending, and dividends. All settled projects need to use part of the margin to purchase and pledge HEST, forming a continuous buying demand. Users can obtain loan quotas by pledging HEST, which improves the liquidity and flexibility of participating in guessing.

Platform governance and dividends : Holding HEST not only means participating in platform governance, but also enjoying the rights of platform turnover dividends. Part of the platform's profits will be used to repurchase and destroy HEST regularly, continuously driving up the value of tokens and incentivizing long-term holders.

Public chain fuel and insurance claims : On HashEpoch Sports Chain, HEST is used as gas fee for node pledge and data settlement to ensure efficient operation of the public chain. The platform also provides insurance compensation in the form of HEST for loss-making users, further expanding the actual use scenarios of tokens.

Economic Model and Long-term Value

HEST tokens adopt a strict deflation mechanism and a scientific distribution plan:

• The total amount is 10 billion, 50% is used for the insurance pool, 10% is allocated for liquidity, and 20% is used to encourage ecological expansion. The proportion of team and node rewards is reasonable.

• 25% of the platform’s profits will be used to repurchase and destroy HEST. As the business scale expands, the deflationary effect will continue to increase.

• Multi-scenario consumption and phased release mechanism effectively avoids oversupply and price volatility risks, and ensures the long-term value of tokens.

HEST -driven betting ecosystem innovation

Unlike traditional guessing platforms that only rely on fees and traffic monetization, HashEpoch has built a multi-level value capture system through HEST tokens. Whether it is user participation, developer access, or node maintenance, HEST plays an irreplaceable role as an economic hub. Its unique pledge, lending and dividend mechanism helps the platform form a healthy positive cycle and enhance user stickiness and ecological vitality.

Future Prospects and Challenges

At present, HashEpoch has received attention from major well-known media platforms, and the discussion on social media is getting hotter and hotter. With the launch of the public chain, HEST tokens are expected to have great growth expectations, and everyone can pay attention to the continued progress of the platform.

The Web3 betting market is in a period of rapid growth. As a representative of industry innovation, HEST is expected to lead the transparency, decentralization and ecological upgrade of the betting industry on a global scale. With the arrival of major events such as the 2026 World Cup and the increasing demand of users for fairness, justice and transparency, HEST will continue to release its value potential.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

The post Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have become synonymous with extreme volatility. While investors have grown accustomed to this, last week’s price action was different. Because the ‘Trump trade’ has returned. In just a few days, Bitcoin’s price swung by over $20,000 between its peak and its trough. A series of macroeconomic issues drove the wild ride, and Bitcoin appears to be facing another tumultuous week ahead. Sponsored From a New High to a Sudden Crash Last week began on a high note for Bitcoin, as its price surged past $126,000 on Monday to set a new all-time high. Several factors drove the rally. The price of US risk assets, which have recently shown a high correlation with Bitcoin, has been on a steady uptrend. The market was also buoyed by Sanae Takaichi’s election as the new leader of Japan’s ruling party on October 4. She is the political heir to Shinzo Abe, the architect of “Abenomics.” The market expects her to pursue a monetary easing policy despite Japan’s high inflation. After hitting its peak, Bitcoin went through a natural correction, consolidating around the $122,000 level for most of the week. However, the market ran into trouble around 4:00 PM UTC on Friday, when President Donald Trump suddenly posted on social media about China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, calling the move “a very hostile act.” The Return of the ‘Trump Trade’ He announced that he was not sure if he would meet with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in two weeks and threatened to impose significant additional tariffs on China. The sudden post sent the risk asset market reeling. Bitcoin’s price immediately plunged to $118,000, and US stock indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all dropped by about 2%. Sponsored But the real bombshell dropped after the US…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.237+7.62%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08955+6.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.97%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 07:40
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01319+11.12%
Union
U$0.007526+6.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02494+0.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

This week's top crypto news. A trader shorted Bitcoin 30 minutes before crypto flash crash. Ethereum (ETH) price crashed on Friday. DOGE creator weighed in on the latest crypto market turmoil. BNB has now pushed XRP out of the top three.
XRP
XRP$2.5377+8.94%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000753-1.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 07:03
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Benoît Pagotto, co-founder of Nike's NFT project RTFKT, has passed away