Sanctioned Russian Giant Rostec Bypasses Banks with Tron-Based RUBx Stablecoin

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/05 03:27
Gravity
G$0.007959+9.22%
Threshold
T$0.01318+10.66%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.009892+8.69%
SUN
SUN$0.024966+4.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,606.06+5.03%

Rostec, a major Russian state-owned defense conglomerate, has found a way to bypass traditional banking systems. It has revealed its intention to introduce its RUBx stablecoin alongside RT-Pay, a specialized platform designed for cryptocurrency-based transactions.

The RUBx token, which maintains a 1:1 peg to the Russian ruble, will function on the TRON blockchain network.

In a July 3 company statement, Rostec indicated that both the stablecoin and RT-Pay platforms would function as secure payment mechanisms for commercial entities and retail users.

Why the RUBx Stablecoin Could ‘Kill SWIFT’ for Russian Payments Despite US Sanctions

Rostec asserts that the platform operates in full compliance with Russian regulatory frameworks, including Central Bank requirements and anti-money laundering protocols designed to prevent terrorist financing.

Each RUBx token is supported by genuine ruble-denominated obligations. This backing is legally secured. The token maintains a one-to-one ratio with the actual ruble. We plan to launch the system within this year, with Rostec acting as the primary operator,” stated Rostec Deputy General Director Alexander Nazarov.

Rostec has operated under comprehensive US sanctions since June 2022, implemented following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

These restrictions, enforced by multiple nations, including the United States and European Union, target Rostec’s subsidiary companies and affiliated entities.

The sanctions seek to limit Russia’s military production capacity and its capabilities in weapons manufacturing.

Industry observers have characterized the RUBx stablecoin initiative as Russia’s strategic attempt to circumvent SWIFT, the international financial messaging system supervised by G-10 central banks, including the United States.

This interpretation gains credibility given that Russia’s Central Bank has explicitly stated in recent years that its primary objective in developing a digital ruble is to provide Russian corporations and financial institutions with “independence from SWIFT.”

Russia’s ‘Crypto Shift’: State-owned Firms Use Blockchain To Beat Dollar Dominance

Regarding the forthcoming RUBx stablecoin, Rostec confirmed that the RT-Pay platform will integrate with existing banking infrastructure, allowing digital payment processing and interaction with external cryptocurrency wallets and smart contracts.

The RUBx token, built on Justin Sun’s TRON blockchain, will have its source code made publicly available on GitHub and undergo verification and security auditing by CertiK, an independent international blockchain security firm.

Russia also appears to be increasingly embracing cryptocurrency as a method to circumvent international sanctions.

Recently, the Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg) announced it is collaborating with the Bank of Russia to assess digital asset-based payment solutions for grain export transactions.

Irina Zhachkina, RusAg’s First Deputy CEO, characterized cryptocurrencies as a “practical alternative instrument” for international payments, particularly as sanctions continue restricting Russia’s access to conventional financial systems.

Russian grain exporters are facing mounting pressure from restrictions that affect logistics, shipping insurance, and access to the SWIFT banking network.

These constraints have increasingly complicated Russian companies’ ability to conduct transactions in US dollars or euros.

Both the RUBx stablecoin initiative and grain settlement mechanisms build upon Russia’s previous experience utilizing cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Tether (USDT) for oil trade settlements with China and India.

State-owned enterprises are also simultaneously developing proprietary blockchain services.

For example, in March, Gazprom, Russia’s majority-state-owned energy giant, launched a series of tradable blockchain-powered “digital financial assets” (DFAs).

Similarly, Rostelecom, Russia’s largest telecommunications and digital services provider, issued two proprietary DFAs on the Moscow Exchange earlier that month.

Additionally, Russia appears to be leveraging cryptocurrency and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) as countermeasures against international sanctions.

In May, Russian media outlet RBC reported that the central bank had established regulatory guidelines governing the use of cryptocurrency by Russian firms in international trade agreements.

These regulations specify that digital currencies “must not be associated with securities issued by hostile issuers” and emphasize the necessity of engaging with projects that maintain a presence in “friendly countries.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

The post Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have become synonymous with extreme volatility. While investors have grown accustomed to this, last week’s price action was different. Because the ‘Trump trade’ has returned. In just a few days, Bitcoin’s price swung by over $20,000 between its peak and its trough. A series of macroeconomic issues drove the wild ride, and Bitcoin appears to be facing another tumultuous week ahead. Sponsored From a New High to a Sudden Crash Last week began on a high note for Bitcoin, as its price surged past $126,000 on Monday to set a new all-time high. Several factors drove the rally. The price of US risk assets, which have recently shown a high correlation with Bitcoin, has been on a steady uptrend. The market was also buoyed by Sanae Takaichi’s election as the new leader of Japan’s ruling party on October 4. She is the political heir to Shinzo Abe, the architect of “Abenomics.” The market expects her to pursue a monetary easing policy despite Japan’s high inflation. After hitting its peak, Bitcoin went through a natural correction, consolidating around the $122,000 level for most of the week. However, the market ran into trouble around 4:00 PM UTC on Friday, when President Donald Trump suddenly posted on social media about China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, calling the move “a very hostile act.” The Return of the ‘Trump Trade’ He announced that he was not sure if he would meet with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in two weeks and threatened to impose significant additional tariffs on China. The sudden post sent the risk asset market reeling. Bitcoin’s price immediately plunged to $118,000, and US stock indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all dropped by about 2%. Sponsored But the real bombshell dropped after the US…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.237+7.62%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08955+6.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.97%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 07:40
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01319+11.12%
Union
U$0.007526+6.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02494+0.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

This week's top crypto news. A trader shorted Bitcoin 30 minutes before crypto flash crash. Ethereum (ETH) price crashed on Friday. DOGE creator weighed in on the latest crypto market turmoil. BNB has now pushed XRP out of the top three.
XRP
XRP$2.5377+8.94%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000753-1.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 07:03
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Benoît Pagotto, co-founder of Nike's NFT project RTFKT, has passed away