The rise of Solana on-chain project factory: Can Jupiter Studio trigger the next round of "copycat season"?

By: PANews
2025/07/04 16:00
Planet
PLANET$0.0000006728+9.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000964+8.43%

Author: Asher, Odaily Planet Daily

Yesterday, Jupiter, the leading protocol in the Solana ecosystem, launched its own Launchpad platform, Jupiter Studio. This is not only an iterative upgrade of the "Pump.fun-style coin issuance model", but more like a "chain project factory" created by Jupiter with its own liquidity and protocol entry.

Next, Odaily Planet Daily will show you how to use the Jupiter Studio platform and how the platform creates tokens.

Introduction to Jupiter Studio’s Token Creation Function

For users who plan to create tokens on Jupiter Studio, there is no need to deposit any funds in advance, and they only need to pay the gas fee to initiate the creation process.

Creator Rights

Using the Jupiter Studio platform to issue tokens, creators can receive incentives including:

  • Transaction fee income: Creators can obtain 50% of all Swap transaction fee income, including the portion generated during the bonding phase and after graduation;
  • Liquidity pool (LP) lock-up share: One year after the project graduates, the creator can obtain 50% of the liquidity pool ownership to ensure long-term incentives;
  • Token Vesting: Creators can choose to receive 0% to 80% of the token supply (total supply is 100 million) to support team development and ongoing operations.

Both preset parameters and custom parameters are available

As shown in the figure below, in order to facilitate the creation of tokens, the Jupiter Studio platform provides users with 3 different preset modes, namely Play (initial market value is 1,000 USDC, and enters the Meteora pool when the market value reaches 3,000 USDC), Locked In (initial market value is 100,000 USDC, and enters the Meteora pool when the market value reaches 500,000 USDC), and Full Send (initial market value is 1 million USDC, and enters the Meteora pool when the market value reaches 3 million USDC).

The rise of Solana on-chain project factory: Can Jupiter Studio trigger the next round of "copycat season"?

In addition, Jupiter Studio supports customization of the following key parameters to flexibly configure the token economic model of the project. The specific parameters are:

  • Starting market value: Customize the initial valuation of the project, used to determine the initial token price;
  • Graduation market value: When this market value is reached, the system will automatically migrate and lock liquidity to the Meteora liquidity pool (the lower the graduation threshold is, the easier it is to lock in advance and complete graduation);
  • Token vesting period: You can choose to unlock the tokens immediately after graduation, or unlock them linearly on a monthly basis for a period of 6 or 12 months;
  • Unlock period: You can choose a 6-month or 12-month unlock period.

The platform's 24-hour trading volume is nearly $100 million, and the market value of multiple tokens exceeds one million dollars in 24 hours

Despite the current low overall trading enthusiasm on the chain, Jupiter Studio delivered a report card that far exceeded market expectations on the first day of its launch, and was significantly better than other popular Launchpad platforms in recent times. Compared with the Genesis section previously launched by AI Agent's top project Virtuals, and the Launchpad led by auto.fun supported by a16z, Jupiter Studio has achieved a significant lead in both user participation and currency performance.

According to Jupiter Studio Screene data, as of writing, the total transaction volume of all tokens created on the platform exceeded US$94.7 million, demonstrating strong liquidity and market attention. In addition, the liquidity pool of all tokens created on the platform is close to US$3 million and is showing a continuous growth trend.

At the same time, the market value of many projects exceeded 1 million US dollars within 24 hours of their creation. Currently, the market value of 4 projects has exceeded 1 million US dollars, among which URANUS has exceeded 5 million US dollars due to its strong community popularity and Meme culture dissemination, becoming the strongest new coin on the platform; the market value of DEV and VIBE exceeded 3 million US dollars respectively, and the market value of KIRBY also exceeded 2 million US dollars.

The rise of Solana on-chain project factory: Can Jupiter Studio trigger the next round of "copycat season"?

 Jupiter Studio Screener Data

In general, the performance of Jupiter Studio platform on the first day is remarkable. However, whether it can really trigger a new round of on-chain market, we still need to pay attention to whether there will be "fast-pass" projects with tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in the near future. This will be a key indicator to measure whether the platform can lead the market outbreak. At present, the overall liquidity of the market is still insufficient, and it is difficult to support the outbreak of a comprehensive "copycat season", but we expect Jupiter to bring more lasting "profit-making market" to "on-chain players" with its own traffic.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

The post Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have become synonymous with extreme volatility. While investors have grown accustomed to this, last week’s price action was different. Because the ‘Trump trade’ has returned. In just a few days, Bitcoin’s price swung by over $20,000 between its peak and its trough. A series of macroeconomic issues drove the wild ride, and Bitcoin appears to be facing another tumultuous week ahead. Sponsored From a New High to a Sudden Crash Last week began on a high note for Bitcoin, as its price surged past $126,000 on Monday to set a new all-time high. Several factors drove the rally. The price of US risk assets, which have recently shown a high correlation with Bitcoin, has been on a steady uptrend. The market was also buoyed by Sanae Takaichi’s election as the new leader of Japan’s ruling party on October 4. She is the political heir to Shinzo Abe, the architect of “Abenomics.” The market expects her to pursue a monetary easing policy despite Japan’s high inflation. After hitting its peak, Bitcoin went through a natural correction, consolidating around the $122,000 level for most of the week. However, the market ran into trouble around 4:00 PM UTC on Friday, when President Donald Trump suddenly posted on social media about China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, calling the move “a very hostile act.” The Return of the ‘Trump Trade’ He announced that he was not sure if he would meet with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in two weeks and threatened to impose significant additional tariffs on China. The sudden post sent the risk asset market reeling. Bitcoin’s price immediately plunged to $118,000, and US stock indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all dropped by about 2%. Sponsored But the real bombshell dropped after the US…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.229+7.52%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0896+5.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 07:40
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01315+10.31%
Union
U$0.007531+6.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02478-0.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

This week's top crypto news. A trader shorted Bitcoin 30 minutes before crypto flash crash. Ethereum (ETH) price crashed on Friday. DOGE creator weighed in on the latest crypto market turmoil. BNB has now pushed XRP out of the top three.
XRP
XRP$2.5351+8.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000753-2.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 07:03
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Benoît Pagotto, co-founder of Nike's NFT project RTFKT, has passed away