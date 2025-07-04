Hong Kong poised to benefit from Singapore’s ‘crypto crackdown’: report

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 15:40

Analysts say that Hong Kong could gain the upper hand in its expansion into a global crypto hub in the wake of Singapore’s regulatory crackdown on unlicensed firms in the region.

A recent report by the South China Morning Post revealed that the special administrative region’s web3 industry could see more crypto firms migrating to the region after Singapore closes its doors to offshore actors operating without a license. Analysts believe that the move could even lead to a boost in liquidity for Hong Kong’s crypto sector.

As Singapore moves to double-down on unlicensed crypto firms through the deadline set on June 30, Hong Kong has been making regulatory advancements to further facilitate the sector. This is most evident in its latest Stablecoin Ordinance bill, which will come into effect at the start of August.

Although the region is no less stringent on enforcing crypto licenses on firms that wish to operate locally compared to Singapore, co-chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association Joshua Chu highlighted the shift in global trends which will lead to the selective nature of “weeding out bad actors.”

This means that more crypto projects and platform will be forced to comply to local regulations one way or another if they wish to keep operating in the region. With Singapore’s crypto crackdown, more platforms will seek to be regulated.

“In the current climate, regulatory actions across Asia are best understood as a region-wide game of ‘FATF musical chairs’, and nobody wants to be left standing when the music stops,” said Chu, referring to the Financial Action Task Force or FATF.

By the end of 2024, Hong Kong was reportedly falling behind compared to Singapore with regards to the number of crypto licenses being issued. However, recent regulatory moves have brought the special administrative region into the spotlight as it seeks to further accommodate and grow itself into a crypto hub.

Consultant at fintech-focused consultancy Prosynergy, Christie Liu, said that Hong Kong should seize the opportunity to get ahead by taking proactive steps to create more welcoming virtual asset legislation to entice the more firms from the crypto industry.

“By fostering an innovative regulatory environment, the region can attract new investment and ensure it remains competitive on the global stage,” said Liu.

Recently, crypto and financial technology firms like JD.com, Animoca Brands and Ant Group have been vying for stablecoin issuer licenses in Hong Kong as it anticipates a new wave of HK dollar-pegged stablecoins that will come after the Ordinance bill comes into effect.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

The post Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have become synonymous with extreme volatility. While investors have grown accustomed to this, last week’s price action was different. Because the ‘Trump trade’ has returned. In just a few days, Bitcoin’s price swung by over $20,000 between its peak and its trough. A series of macroeconomic issues drove the wild ride, and Bitcoin appears to be facing another tumultuous week ahead. Sponsored From a New High to a Sudden Crash Last week began on a high note for Bitcoin, as its price surged past $126,000 on Monday to set a new all-time high. Several factors drove the rally. The price of US risk assets, which have recently shown a high correlation with Bitcoin, has been on a steady uptrend. The market was also buoyed by Sanae Takaichi’s election as the new leader of Japan’s ruling party on October 4. She is the political heir to Shinzo Abe, the architect of “Abenomics.” The market expects her to pursue a monetary easing policy despite Japan’s high inflation. After hitting its peak, Bitcoin went through a natural correction, consolidating around the $122,000 level for most of the week. However, the market ran into trouble around 4:00 PM UTC on Friday, when President Donald Trump suddenly posted on social media about China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, calling the move “a very hostile act.” The Return of the ‘Trump Trade’ He announced that he was not sure if he would meet with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in two weeks and threatened to impose significant additional tariffs on China. The sudden post sent the risk asset market reeling. Bitcoin’s price immediately plunged to $118,000, and US stock indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all dropped by about 2%. Sponsored But the real bombshell dropped after the US…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.229+7.52%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0896+5.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012548+25.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 07:40
Share
CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

The post CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted Polygon’s lead in global bonds, Spiko US T-Bill, and Spiko Euro T-Bill. Polygon published an X post to share that its roadmap to GigaGas was still scaling. Sentiments around POL price were last seen to be bearish. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal shared key pointers from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. These pertain to highlights about RWA on Polygon. Simultaneously, Polygon underlined its roadmap towards GigaGas. Sentiments around POL price were last seen fumbling under bearish emotions. Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal on Polygon RWA CEO Sandeep Nailwal highlighted three key points from the Dune and RWA.xyz report. The Chief Executive of Polygon maintained that Polygon PoS was hosting RWA TVL worth $1.13 billion across 269 assets plus 2,900 holders. Nailwal confirmed from the report that RWA was happening on Polygon. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 The X post published by Polygon CEO Sandeep Nailwal underlined that the ecosystem was leading in global bonds by holding a 62% share of tokenized global bonds. He further highlighted that Polygon was leading with Spiko US T-Bill at approximately 29% share of TVL along with Ethereum, adding that the ecosystem had more than 50% share in the number of holders. Finally, Sandeep highlighted from the report that there was a strong adoption for Spiko Euro T-Bill with 38% share of TVL. He added that 68% of returns were on Polygon across all the chains. Polygon Roadmap to GigaGas In a different update from Polygon, the community…
Threshold
T$0.01315+10.31%
Union
U$0.007531+6.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02478-0.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:10
Share
$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

This week's top crypto news. A trader shorted Bitcoin 30 minutes before crypto flash crash. Ethereum (ETH) price crashed on Friday. DOGE creator weighed in on the latest crypto market turmoil. BNB has now pushed XRP out of the top three.
XRP
XRP$2.5351+8.60%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000753-2.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 07:03
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

CEO Sandeep Nailwal Shared Highlights About RWA on Polygon

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Benoît Pagotto, co-founder of Nike's NFT project RTFKT, has passed away