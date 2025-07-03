BTC hits all-time high in Türkiye

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have become synonymous with extreme volatility. While investors have grown accustomed to this, last week's price action was different. Because the 'Trump trade' has returned. In just a few days, Bitcoin's price swung by over $20,000 between its peak and its trough. A series of macroeconomic issues drove the wild ride, and Bitcoin appears to be facing another tumultuous week ahead. From a New High to a Sudden Crash Last week began on a high note for Bitcoin, as its price surged past $126,000 on Monday to set a new all-time high. Several factors drove the rally. The price of US risk assets, which have recently shown a high correlation with Bitcoin, has been on a steady uptrend. The market was also buoyed by Sanae Takaichi's election as the new leader of Japan's ruling party on October 4. She is the political heir to Shinzo Abe, the architect of "Abenomics." The market expects her to pursue a monetary easing policy despite Japan's high inflation. After hitting its peak, Bitcoin went through a natural correction, consolidating around the $122,000 level for most of the week. However, the market ran into trouble around 4:00 PM UTC on Friday, when President Donald Trump suddenly posted on social media about China's restrictions on rare earth exports, calling the move "a very hostile act." The Return of the 'Trump Trade' He announced that he was not sure if he would meet with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in two weeks and threatened to impose significant additional tariffs on China. The sudden post sent the risk asset market reeling. Bitcoin's price immediately plunged to $118,000, and US stock indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all dropped by about 2%. But the real bombshell dropped after the US…