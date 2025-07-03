New York law firm files class action lawsuit against Strategy, accusing it of misleading disclosure of Bitcoin investment

PANews reported on July 3 that New York law firm Pomerantz LLP has filed a class action lawsuit against Strategy in the Eastern District Court of Virginia, accusing the company of making false and misleading statements about the profitability of its Bitcoin investment strategy and related risk disclosures. The lawsuit covers investors between April 30, 2024 and April 4, 2025, and other investors can join the lawsuit before July 15.

The lawsuit claimed that the company suffered unrealized losses of $5.9 billion on digital assets in the first quarter of 2025 due to the new standards, which subsequently caused its stock price to fall by more than 8%.

It is reported that Strategy has been implementing a Bitcoin accumulation strategy since 2020 and currently holds 597,325 Bitcoins. Its stock price has risen by 3,328% in the past five years.

According to previous news, TD Cowen maintained a "buy" rating on Strategy, saying that the "sell stocks and buy coins" strategy is sufficient to support its NAV premium .