North Korean hackers target macOS in latest malware campaign targeting crypto firms

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 16:35
Multichain
MULTI$0.04716+15.92%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000309+14.44%

North Korean cybercriminals have been targeting crypto firms using a new strain of malware that exploits Apple devices in a multi-stage attack.

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Sentinel Labs have issued a warning about the campaign, which leverages social engineering and advanced persistence techniques to compromise macOS systems.

The malware, dubbed “NimDoor,” is written in the lesser-known Nim programming language and is capable of evading traditional antivirus tools.

According to Sentinel Labs, the attackers initiate contact by impersonating trusted individuals on messaging platforms like Telegram. Victims, who in this case appear to be employees at blockchain or Web3 firms, are lured into fake Zoom meetings via phishing links and are instructed to install what appears to be a routine Zoom SDK update.

Once executed, the update script installs multiple stages of malware onto the victim’s Mac device. These include AppleScript-based beacons, Bash scripts for credential theft, and binaries compiled in Nim and C++ for persistence and remote command execution.

Binaries are standalone program files that carry out specific tasks within the malware chain. One binary, called CoreKitAgent, uses a signal-based persistence mechanism that runs when users try to close the malware, allowing it to stay active even after the system reboots.

Cryptocurrencies are a key target of the operation. The malware specifically seeks out browser-stored credentials and application data related to digital wallets.

The malware executes scripts designed to extract information from popular browsers like Chrome, Brave, Edge, and Firefox, as well as Apple’s Keychain password manager. Another component targets Telegram’s encrypted database and key files, potentially exposing wallet seed phrases and private keys exchanged over the messaging app.

North Korean hackers responsible

Sentinel Labs has attributed the campaign to a North Korea-aligned threat actor, continuing a pattern of crypto-focused cyberattacks by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. 

Hacking groups such as Lazarus have long targeted digital asset companies in efforts to bypass international sanctions and fund state operations. Previous operations have seen malware written in Go and Rust, but this campaign marks one of the first major deployments of Nim against macOS targets.

As previously reported by crypto.news, in late 2023, researchers observed another DPRK-linked campaign that deployed a Python-based malware known as Kandykorn. It was distributed through Discord servers disguised as a crypto arbitrage bot and primarily targeted blockchain engineers using macOS.

Sentinel Labs has warned that as threat actors increasingly adopt obscure programming languages and sophisticated techniques, traditional security assumptions around macOS are no longer valid.

Over the past months, several malware strains have targeted Apple users, including SparkKitty, which stole seed phrases via photo galleries on iOS, and a trojan that replaced wallet apps on macOS with a malicious version.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

The post Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have become synonymous with extreme volatility. While investors have grown accustomed to this, last week’s price action was different. Because the ‘Trump trade’ has returned. In just a few days, Bitcoin’s price swung by over $20,000 between its peak and its trough. A series of macroeconomic issues drove the wild ride, and Bitcoin appears to be facing another tumultuous week ahead. Sponsored From a New High to a Sudden Crash Last week began on a high note for Bitcoin, as its price surged past $126,000 on Monday to set a new all-time high. Several factors drove the rally. The price of US risk assets, which have recently shown a high correlation with Bitcoin, has been on a steady uptrend. The market was also buoyed by Sanae Takaichi’s election as the new leader of Japan’s ruling party on October 4. She is the political heir to Shinzo Abe, the architect of “Abenomics.” The market expects her to pursue a monetary easing policy despite Japan’s high inflation. After hitting its peak, Bitcoin went through a natural correction, consolidating around the $122,000 level for most of the week. However, the market ran into trouble around 4:00 PM UTC on Friday, when President Donald Trump suddenly posted on social media about China’s restrictions on rare earth exports, calling the move “a very hostile act.” The Return of the ‘Trump Trade’ He announced that he was not sure if he would meet with President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit in two weeks and threatened to impose significant additional tariffs on China. The sudden post sent the risk asset market reeling. Bitcoin’s price immediately plunged to $118,000, and US stock indices like the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all dropped by about 2%. Sponsored But the real bombshell dropped after the US…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.214+7.34%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08964+5.94%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012559+26.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/13 07:40
Share
$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

This week's top crypto news. A trader shorted Bitcoin 30 minutes before crypto flash crash. Ethereum (ETH) price crashed on Friday. DOGE creator weighed in on the latest crypto market turmoil. BNB has now pushed XRP out of the top three.
XRP
XRP$2.5187+7.33%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0000752-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 07:03
Share
Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Best crypto to invest in 2025 has become one of the hottest debates of this quarter. Bitcoin (BTC) and Stellar […] The post Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,258.3+4.99%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 07:15
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Roller Coaster: The Return of “Trump Trade”

$19 Billion Crypto Liquidation: Dogecoin Founder Breaks Silence, XRP Drops Out of Top 3, Ripple CEO Predicts Financial Shake-Up — Top Weekly Crypto News

Which Coins Dominate Q4 2025? Bitcoin and Stellar Rally as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025

Benoît Pagotto, co-founder of Nike's NFT project RTFKT, has passed away

Top Crypto Presales to Watch In October: IPO Genie ($IPO),  Snorter, and Token 6900 Compete for the Next 2025 Bull Run