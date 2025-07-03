Swiss Bank AMINA supports Ripple stablecoin RLUSD custody and trading

By: PANews
2025/07/03 14:57
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14871+0.92%

PANews reported on July 3 that Swiss Bank AMINA announced the launch of custody and trading services for Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD, becoming the first global bank to support the stablecoin.

According to previous news, Ripple applied for a US banking license after Circle, and its subsidiary Standard Custody applied for a Federal Reserve master account .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple versterkt Europese positie met overleg in Luxemburg

Ripple versterkt Europese positie met overleg in Luxemburg

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Ripple heeft overleg gehad met de Luxemburgse minister van Financiën. De ontmoeting staat in het teken van het versterken van de positie van het bedrijf in Europa en het verdiepen van de dialoog met beleidsmakers over de uitrol van digitale betalingsoplossingen. Een belangrijke ontmoeting in Luxemburg Ripple spreekt met de hoogste financiële bestuurder van Luxemburg om de aanwezigheid in Europa te verstevigen. Het gesprek draait om het uitbouwen van de activiteiten in de regio, met aandacht voor de praktische inbedding van diensten binnen het bestaande Europese kader en de manier waarop internationale betaalstromen efficiënter kunnen worden georganiseerd. The events of October 9, 2025, mark a critical junction in Europe’s digital finance architecture a visible bridge between regulatory readiness, market infrastructure maturity, and institutional onboarding. In Luxembourg, Finance Minister Gilles Roth met with Ripple exec,… https://t.co/4R6w5m5vYl pic.twitter.com/roumhH70d0 — Mr. Man (@MrManXRP) October 9, 2025 Waarom dit telt voor de markt Luxemburg is een financieel knooppunt binnen de Europese Unie. Als vestigingsplek voor veel financiële instellingen en betalingsaanbieders biedt het land toegang tot een volwassen ecosysteem, waardoor gesprekken met de overheid directe relevantie hebben voor productimplementatie, risicobeheer en operationele schaalbaarheid in meerdere EU‑markten. Beste AltcoinsBekijk onze lijst met de beste altcoins van dit moment en profiteer mee! Wat zijn de beste altcoins in 2025? Het zijn goede tijden voor crypto. Bitcoin start sterk aan Q4, en dat zou zomaar eens kunnen betekenen dat altcoins snel gaan volgen. Maar wat zijn nu de beste altcoins met potentie in 2025? In dit artikel nemen we je mee langs de projecten die eruit springen en mogelijk… Continue reading Ripple versterkt Europese positie met overleg in Luxemburg document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Wat zijn de gevolgen? De ontmoeting laat zien dat er aandacht is voor verdere verankering in Europa. De positionering in Luxemburg kan de basis leggen voor gestroomlijnde processen rond toezicht en rapportage, zodat uitrol in geselecteerde markten kan plaatsvinden zodra interne besluitvorming en formele procedures zijn afgerond. Een blik vooruit De bijeenkomst onderstreept het voornemen om de Europese aanwezigheid te versterken. Verdere details volgen wanneer die officieel worden gedeeld, waarbij de focus blijft op bruikbare toepassingen voor grensoverschrijdende betalingen en een voorspelbaar operationeel kader. Koop je XRP via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ripple versterkt Europese positie met overleg in Luxemburg is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
OP
OP$0.4603-6.59%
MANTRA
OM$0.1047-6.85%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000992-4.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/12 17:31
Share
Uniswap (UNI) Holds Key Support Zone as Traders Anticipate Trend Shift

Uniswap (UNI) Holds Key Support Zone as Traders Anticipate Trend Shift

TLDR Uniswap forms higher lows at key support zone, signaling potential recovery. UNI price drops 27.8% in 24 hours but remains resilient with strong liquidity. Open interest for UNI drops to $168M, clearing overleveraged positions. UNI holds $3.52B market cap, showing ongoing DeFi ecosystem strength. Uniswap (UNI) has recently shown signs of stabilization after a [...] The post Uniswap (UNI) Holds Key Support Zone as Traders Anticipate Trend Shift appeared first on CoinCentral.
UNISWAP
UNI$6.141+1.65%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.44778+14.60%
Capverse
CAP$0.10478-0.08%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/12 18:29
Share
Next 48 Hours to Decide Crypto Market’s Fate

Next 48 Hours to Decide Crypto Market’s Fate

The post Next 48 Hours to Decide Crypto Market’s Fate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It will be clear in the next 48 hours whether the recent decline in Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market as a whole is the start of a long-term downtrend or a temporary technical flush. The short- and midterm price structure signals show mounting tension beneath the surface, as volatility subtly increases before more significant movements take place. Steps to normalization Only in retrospect do most traders identify a crash. Finding out how market stress builds up before it breaks is the key to differentiating between anticipation and reaction. Data from the recent sell-off and the August all-time high show how Bitcoinvectors Flash Crash Alerts can differentiate between deeper structural weakness and temporary stress, in order to detect early volatility shocks. Visible panic is rarely the first sign of a market breakdown. Initially, it is localized stress that permeates the order book. Many hours prior to the major move, the Flash Crash Alert records these early-stage volatility spikes. While price action remained surprisingly stable, alerts were set off well before the crash in August and the most recent event, identifying concentrated downside pressure. By providing an early defensive mechanism, this early signal allows traders to limit exposure prior to widespread capitulation. Source: Swissblock In order to determine when selling pressure has subsided, Bitcoinvectors monitors volatility compression after liquidation waves. Diminished local stress during this Stabilizing Price phase suggests that short-term panic may be coming to an end, and that market recalibration may be starting. This stage determines whether a recovery is real or just a short-term one. The signal offers a framework for determining if the circumstances call for maintenance of caution or permit reentry. Currently, the market is defined by two indicators. A bearish turn in the volatility skew that indicates the start of structural change is known as a…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010631-0.32%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01528-1.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02577+0.66%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/12 18:35
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple versterkt Europese positie met overleg in Luxemburg

Uniswap (UNI) Holds Key Support Zone as Traders Anticipate Trend Shift

Next 48 Hours to Decide Crypto Market’s Fate

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime